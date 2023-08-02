More things to consider for housing vehicles and parts

Beyond finding value for money on a fairly level site with a low risk of fire, flood or theft (and perhaps a source of income relatively nearby), there are other priorities further down the list when motoring enthusiasts look at housing, whether buying or renting.
Sticking with disasters for another moment, there is the possibility of an earthquake. These are actually impossible to predict but over time, they become inevitable.
Australia is pretty lucky on this front with almost all of them being quite mild compared to the rest of the world, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't try to mitigate the risk or minimise the damage that one may cause.
So, look at how well the structure is designed to flex rather than crumble around a vehicle (the structure may in fact be rated for an earthquake), and what damage it would actually cause if it did collapse.
You can also take care with regards to how and where things are stored, and what they would land on (or whether they would break) if they were to be shaken off their resting place. So, latched cupboards are probably better than shelves or rafters, unless that cupboard were to fall over.
Also on the topic of preservation, drier is better, at least for storing vehicles, parts and even tools. This can partly come down to location, but the surface or place where a thing is stored can also make a difference. A concrete slab will be better than uncovered ground (and especially grass or creeping plants) if you're planning to store a vehicle body for a long time.
Salt meanwhile is terrible, especially for steel. But it's not great for aluminium either over the long term.
Geographical location is less of a concern with regards to events and clubs because you're generally going to be travelling anyway, unless you meet very regularly (one group I was part of when I lived in Sydney's suburbs met weekly just to hang out and talk about cars or anything else that took our interest in that moment).
Location can also be somewhat of a consideration when it comes to obtaining parts and services.
However, you might be surprised how small a village can be and still support one or two licenced mechanic businesses (for repairs, maintenance, or just rego checks in states which require them). Although, if your vehicle is particularly tricky to work on you may still sometimes need one which specialises in that era or brand (or in the brands owned by one automotive group).
For DIY, there are plenty of things you can get via online (or phone) ordering, whether it's a new, refurbished or used part. Still, remain mindful of the seller's reputation and the item's quality, whether it's new or used.
Restorers of classic vehicles also travel noteworthy distances to go to old-school swap meets (yes, they are still a thing) and so where you live becomes a bit less important if you're going to be travelling anyway.
Meanwhile for parts or tools you can also write yourself a list of things to get the next time you're in town (and perhaps phone ahead if you want to ensure they have that part or thing in stock).
Whatever the case, all of this has to fit in with your aspirations of having, or the current growth stage of, your own family. This further explains why bigger towns are generally more expensive than little villages, and partly why cities are more expensive again.
Buying has some advantages over renting as well, because of the flexibility it offers with adding improvements (subject to council approval, depending on what it is you're adding, or how big it is).
That applies whether it's solar panels to reduce electricity bills, adding a garage or carport (and a concrete slab) if there isn't one already, or even simple stuff like securing tools in place such as a bench-mounted grinder wheel.
Also, the option does exist, in the larger population centres at least, of placing a vehicle in secure storage. If you don't need to work on it, and don't intend to use it regularly, and it's worth enough to justify the cost, then a garage in a dedicated storage complex that's secured and monitored could be your best bet. Of course, you'd also keep the insurance policy valid, just in case of a disaster.
