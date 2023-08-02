The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

More things to consider for housing vehicles and parts

SH
By Sam Hollier
August 2 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beyond value and risk, there are other practical things to think about. Picture Shutterstock
Beyond value and risk, there are other practical things to think about. Picture Shutterstock

Beyond finding value for money on a fairly level site with a low risk of fire, flood or theft (and perhaps a source of income relatively nearby), there are other priorities further down the list when motoring enthusiasts look at housing, whether buying or renting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SH

Sam Hollier

ACM Group Advertising Features & Special Publications

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.