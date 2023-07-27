A man who allegedly punched a police officer in Gungahlin Place has been charged with multiple offences.
Patrolling officers tried to stop a scuffle between the man and another person after which police allege he repeatedly punched an officer in the face and head.
More police were called to the scene and the 35-year-old Palmerston resident was arrested about 2.50pm on Thursday.
While he was being escorted into the caged vehicle, police allege he lashed out again, kicking an officer in the chest and neck.
The man will appear in the ACT Magistrates Court on Friday facing charges of assault, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, two counts of assaulting a frontline community service provider, and obstructing a territory official.
The man is also being charged for an act of indecency in relation to a previous incident while travelling on the light rail.
Chief police officer Neil Gaughan said the alleged violence against police was "unacceptable", adding that officers and all first responders should be able to do their jobs safely.
"Police in the ACT are there to keep the community safe. They are members of the community who serve the community and should never be subject to the violence that occurred yesterday," he said.
"The officers were attempting to de-escalate a minor scuffle between two people when one of the men became needlessly violent and aggressive.
"I urge Canberrans to respect all first responders. Please consider your actions and allow my officers to return to their homes and families, safe and well at the end of each shift."
