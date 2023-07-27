The ACT's top cop has urged Canberrans to respect police after a man allegedly attacked his officers following an indecent assault on a tram.
Chief police officer Neil Gaughan slammed the episode as "unacceptable" on Friday, when the 35-year-old alleged offender was sent to hospital for a mental health assessment.
In a statement, ACT Policing said officers were on patrol when, about 2.50pm on Thursday, they saw two men "scuffling" in Gungahlin Place.
After they separated the pair, one of the men allegedly punched an officer repeatedly in the face and head.
"Further police attended the scene and the man was arrested," the statement said.
"As he was being placed in the caged vehicle, he again lashed out, kicking an officer in the chest and neck."
The Palmerston resident was subsequently charged with two counts of assaulting a front-line community service provider, as well as single charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, common assault and resisting a public official.
He was also charged with committing an act of indecency without consent following an incident that had allegedly occurred earlier, while he was travelling on the light rail.
When the man faced the ACT Magistrates Court, via audio-visual link from a remote room on Friday, Legal Aid lawyer Sam Brown said he consented to undergoing a mental health assessment.
The 35-year-old will accordingly remain in custody, at Canberra Hospital, until he is deemed fit to return to court.
MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS:
Prior to the man's court appearance, Deputy Commissioner Gaughan said all first responders should be able to do their jobs safely.
"Police in the ACT are there to keep the community safe," he said.
"They are members of the community who serve the community and should never be subject to the violence that occurred yesterday.
"The officers were attempting to de-escalate a minor scuffle between two people when one of the men became needlessly violent and aggressive.
"This type of behaviour is unacceptable, and I urge Canberrans to respect all first responders.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
