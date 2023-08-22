The Galaxy Z Flip is the ultimate pocketable self-expression tool

The new Galaxy Z Flip5 offers an innovative cover screen that provides news way for users to express themselves. Picture Ken Leanfore

This is branded content for Samsung.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip series first made its mark on the smartphone industry in 2020 with its screen folding technology and has set a standard for foldable phones with the release of every new edition since.

The fifth generation continues to challenge the conventional notions of the foldables category as it unfolds new and extraordinary possibilities for users everywhere.

The biggest change for the Galaxy Z Flip5 is the Flex Window - almost four times bigger, (3.78x larger) [1] than the previous generation.



The new 3.4 inch-sized screen provides access to app information and functions via a selection of cover screen widgets at your fingertips, along with incredibly dynamic new customisation options, letting you express your personality and style.



Changing screens over time

The evolution of the cover screen from Samsung's first foldable in 2020 until its latest release is impressive.



The very first Galaxy Z Flip's cover display at 1.1" was tiny compared to today, displaying the time, date and battery status, as well as real time notifications and the ability to answer calls.



When the Galaxy Z Flip3 was unveiled in 2021, the cover screen took its first steps as a screen for self-expression and productivity, with wallpaper customisation options, cover screen widgets, and even Samsung Pay being integrated into the screen.

Now, with the Galaxy Z Flip5, the Flex Window provides more capabilities [2] than ever before.



The larger screen enables users to easily check and control their Widgets without unfolding their phone, making checking and responding to messages easier with a full QWERTY keyboard.



When taking a photo of a friend, Dual Preview [3], lets them see themselves in the Flex Window to provide an incredibly versatile camera experience for easy portrait-taking with the rear camera.

The Galaxy Z Flip5 is available in a choice of colours inspired by 'Nature' including Mint, Graphite, Cream and Lavender to complement any style. Picture Ken Leanfore

Make it truly yours

Powered by Samsung's One UI 5, you can personalise the Galaxy Z Flip5's screens with various clock styles, customised images and videos, stylish frames, useful widgets and more.

You can access as many as 13 widgets right from the Flex Window, enabling you to quickly go from checking your calendar to calling a friend all without flipping open the phone.

There are also accessories (sold separately) available to customise the aesthetic of your Galaxy Z Flip5. The Galaxy Z Flip5 Flipsuit Case [4] enables you to give your phone a digital makeover, coordinating the visuals on the Flex Window with an interactive NFC card.

Images better than ever before

The Galaxy Z Flip5 offers a selfie experience unlike any other.

With the new large cover screen, customers can take crisp and clear selfies no matter the time of day using the pro-grade sensor of the rear camera, and then view the images on the large Flex Window.

With Flex Window, you can also adjust the colour tone to capture virtually every picture in realistic quality.

The Flip5 boasts enhanced portability with a slimmer and zero-gap hinge making the device 2mm thinner when folded compared to previous generations. Picture Ken Leanfore

Every angle is your best angle with FlexCam, which lets users capture limitless content at various angles hands-free, whether it's an ultra-wide group shot or a video capture of the latest Tiktok dance craze.

The Galaxy Z Flip5 also achieves enhanced portability through a slimmer and zero-gap hinge, making the device 2mm thinner when folded.

From playful device colours to the latest features that enhance the intuitive experience, it is the ultimate pocketable self-expression tool.

Footnotes

[1] Compared to Galaxy Z Flip4. Measured diagonally, Galaxy Z Flip5's Cover Screen is 3.4-inch in the full rectangular form; actual viewable area is approximately 95% of the full rectangular area due to the rounded corners and lower cutout.

[2] Compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

[3] Dual Preview supported on devices running One UI 2.1 and above.