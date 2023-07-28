Great that it can be used to catch the bad guys, not so great that almost our every move is being captured by a camera, whether it's as you use the self-service registers at the supermarket (look up and smile next time you're scanning the milk or bread) or walking along a street trying to discreetly dislodge a wedgie. (Come on, we've all done that!) Needless to say, if I was a victim of crime, I'd be saying privacy be damned and chuck whatever you can at it.

