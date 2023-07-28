The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Hunted Australia deserves to win Most Popular Reality Program Logie

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
July 29 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chief Hunter Dr David Craig on the set of Hunted Australia, a hit for Channel Ten. Picture supplied
Chief Hunter Dr David Craig on the set of Hunted Australia, a hit for Channel Ten. Picture supplied

I love watching Hunted Australia with my kids, but not sure they love watching it with me as I bellow at the screen "bloody CCTV cameras, they're everywhere!", "there's no privacy anymore!", "surely, they need a warrant to do that!".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.