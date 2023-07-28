When the ACT government announced that they were phasing out the use of natural gas in Canberra by 2045, there were two items they failed to consider.
Firstly, some large apartment complexes have centralised hot-water systems that circulate hot water to all apartments. Our building has 28 instantaneous, gas-fired water heaters supplying hot water to more than 350 apartments and commercial businesses.
There is nothing currently available that can viably replace instantaneous gas water heaters. Minister Rattenbury is now aware of this.
Secondly, for the privilege of having natural gas heating our water, all residents are metered for their hot-water usage.
ActewAGL and other energy companies charge all residents a gas supply fee as well as a gas consumption fee. The gas supply fee is a rort as there is really only one gas connection to our building.
The gas supply fee for all apartments in our complex amounts to $82,000 before any gas is delivered. The government will lose $41,000 per annum from our build alone as they are half-owners of ActewAGL.
How many buildings in Canberra are in our situation and how large will be the hole in the government's budget?
Australia losing 3-2 to Nigeria was no embarrassment. In the World Cup, it is not uncommon to have lower-ranked teams beat higher-ranked ones.
What was embarrassing was the "Welcome to Country" when the Australians cheered for the Matildas with the "Aussie, Aussie, Aussie, oi, oi, oi" chant. What kind of Welcome to Country is that?
In the article "Prosperity has stalled" (July 21), Stephen Smith of Deloitte Access Economics warns the economy is headed for a deep per capita recession.
He added that the outlook would be much worse but for the effect of strong population growth which is 1.8 per cent in 2023-24, underpinned by a "strong influx of migrants".
Net overseas migration is expected to be 400,000 this financial year.
May I politely suggest that one reason that people are at risk of a per capita recession is exactly because of this rapid population growth. If you add enormously to demand for housing but fail to keep up with supply, then you push up house prices and rentals, reducing the discretionary spending of the household.
That, in turn, has an impact on businesses that depend on such spending.
We have had enough of neoliberal economics and economists. The old mantra of economic growth has to end and we need a new economics based on the finite realities of the planet.
We need a dynamic, steady, state economic system that recycles most materials and does not create waste beyond which it can be absorbed.
Your article "How to slow down young drivers: share the health costs" (July 23) states that "Canberra's drivers were found to be the worst in the country for casual speeding".
In our car trip to Noosa up the Pacific Highway, we saw plenty of "casual speeding", often involving utes and small cars sporting P-plates.
But by far the scariest were the large trucks that totally ignored speed restrictions through the extensive motorway roadworks, particularly around the Gold Coast.
Recent reports about the APVMA move are spot on. Barnaby Joyce justified the porky move saying the authority would be closer to its stakeholders. While it was closer to a small handful of users of the products they regulate, their main stakeholders, the peak industry bodies for pesticides, veterinary medicines and farmers, are in Canberra.
A graduated move back to Canberra, on similar terms as the move to Armidale, would be prudent.
Rebuild the base in Canberra while offering Armidale staff a move, but also maintain a satellite office for those choosing to stay.
The decentralisation mantra can continue on a voluntary basis. The original involuntary redundancies forced by Barnaby need not be repeated.
In what must surely be seen as insulting to the intelligence of the Australian people, Acting Opposition Leader Sussan Ley has suggested the Prime Minister lacked leadership because he didn't accept some responsibility for Victoria withdrawing from the Commonwealth Games.
According to Ms Ley, our image as a nation has been irreparably damaged. It would seem both Ms Ley and the ever-carping Liberal senator Anne Ruston are in denial.
Neither appear to recall the LNP's French submarine contract boondoggle. An image destroying, $9 billion breach of contract by the LNP. One which was paid for by Australian taxpayers.
Now that truly was an example of shameless, incompetent, and gutless leadership by an Australian PM.
Bernie Walsh's CBA experiences (Letters, July 21) should surprise nobody. Privately owned banks have a conflict of interest between their shareholders and customers, their chiefs being answerable to shareholders, not customers.
Only when customer competition threatens shareholder dividends do customer interests get priority. But the Big Four Australian Banks are a non-competitive oligopoly.
Their 2023 profit expected to gross around $34 billion. Reconcile that with its increased mortgage interest charges.
If there was a publicly owned lender and a federal government not compromised by the financial sector's large political donations the negative behaviour might be tamed.
Of course, Margaret Cooper is quite right (Letters, July 25). Bank customers should take their business elsewhere if they are unhappy with their bank.
However, one's financial affairs can become quite complex, what with linked credit cards, loans, direct deductions, and the like, and for some of us, as we enter the twilight of our years, it can become all too much.
I am also mindful that when I tried to increase my credit card limit by a relatively modest $1000 the information that I had to provide seemed to be identical to that which I would have needed to provide had I been seeking a loan to buy a house.
It seems to me there is a place for someone to take on the business of facilitating the termination of one's connection with one bank, and the establishment a new connection with another bank.
If there's someone out there who makes changing banks easy, I'd like to know about it.
The Canberra Times editorial of July 24 ("When real life is too close to satire to be funny") criticises the government's spending of $76 million on a failed upgrade to its human resources and payroll systems, and its awarding of $8.78 million worth of contracts to a "complexity and systems thinker".
Credit is due to the responsible minister, Chris Steel, for recognising that these contracts did not offer value for money, and for having the good sense to pull the plug on them.
The editorial describes one of these projects as "small bickies" compared to the other.
Either of those projects is small bickies compared with spending more than $1,173 million on a transport project that - even if you include $466 million worth of questionable "wider economic benefits" - offers benefits worth only $1,217 million.
Before I was surreptitiously expelled from the Conservation Council's Transport Working Group, I pointed out (Letters, January 12), that we can replace our entire fleet of polluting buses with zero emissions electric buses, and build bus rapid transit between Civic and Woden, for less than the cost of Stage 2 of light rail.
Transport Minister Chris Steel can demonstrate more good sense, by redirecting Light Rail Slow Transit funding to more worthwhile projects.
Deputy Leader of the Liberal Party Sussan Ley has claimed "robodebt" was shut down as soon as it was recognised as illegal. This echoes comments made by Stuart Robert in earlier statements.
Given that the final report of the robodebt royal commission was critical of the former government's inaction after finding the scheme was not legal, the statements by Robert and Ley are clearly false.
Australians can never be confident that former Coalition ministers are genuinely contrite until senior members acknowledge the culpability of the former government and refrain from continuing to defend their actions.
