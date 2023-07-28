I had just taken my vantage point at cageside, and all I could see by the time I looked up was referee Storm Oshyer waving his arms. A Dimitri Petridis left hand had sent Kevin Piras falling to the canvas, and the right he landed on the way down was all Oshyer needed to see. Petridis by TKO.
Eight seconds. Eight. It had taken longer to introduce the fighters.
So you get back in the cage, bellow the decision into a microphone and ask Petridis if that's how quick he wanted it to go.
"Who doesn't want eight seconds," Petridis said, "except the missus."
And we're onto the next bout. Next palm card, next fighter.
That's the fight game, which sweeps through the city once more when Endouro Fight Series returns to the sold-out Hellenic Club of Canberra on Saturday night.
Think preparation for a fight show and your mind wanders to early morning road runs, gym sessions, sparring and torturous weight cuts. For most of the people in the cage on Saturday night, that's exactly what it is.
Except for the one with the microphone and the lairy peacock-feather print jacket.
My time in preparation is spent watching icons like Bruce and Michael Buffer on television and warming up the vocal chords by introducing a kelpie named Tommy to an empty living room.
For the uninitiated, Bruce Buffer is widely regarded as the veteran voice of the octagon. Buffer is said to command anywhere from $50,000 to $100,000 per event - and for good reason.
His rapturous call of "It's Time!" is known by UFC fans across the globe, and it is his voice entwined with some of the greatest moments in mixed martial arts history. Hear names like Alexander "The Great" Volkanovski, Chuck "The Iceman" Liddell, and "The Notorious" Conor McGregor, and it's Buffer's voice that goes with them.
As for his half-brother Michael, you might be familiar with this phrase: "Let's get ready to rumble".
That's Michael Buffer, one of the most instantly recognisable voices in world sport, who has stood in the centre of the ring for so many of boxing's biggest moments. With a net worth of $400 million mainly fuelled by the trademark of his catchphrase, he too can command six figures - and potentially more - for a night's work.
More pressing than the dollar signs they earn are their voices setting the scene.
Legendary boxing announcer Jimmy Lennon jnr put it best when he said an announcer must "understand it's not about you, it's about the fighters".
Which is why it felt like veins were about to burst out of my neck when introducing an "Australian Commonwealth Games representative, Canberra's favourite fighting son, The Duke of Canberra, Duuuuuke Didiiiiieeerrrr" in the main event of Endouro's first show almost 18 months ago.
Which is why you fist bump Lachie Brooks and DJ Taumoepeau as you call their names, and why you drag out every letter of Jack Alexander's name in his pursuit of a MASA state heavyweight title in Saturday's main event.
Because just as the fighters do when they land a perfect counter to draw claret, an announcer is there to heighten the drama of the show. So if you're there come Saturday night, let's make some noise.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
