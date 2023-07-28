The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Let's make some noise: Endouro Fight Series returns to Canberra

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
July 29 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Endouro Fight Series returns to Canberra on Saturday night. Pictures Dimitri Yianoulakis (main)/Endouro Fight Series (insets)
Endouro Fight Series returns to Canberra on Saturday night. Pictures Dimitri Yianoulakis (main)/Endouro Fight Series (insets)

I had just taken my vantage point at cageside, and all I could see by the time I looked up was referee Storm Oshyer waving his arms. A Dimitri Petridis left hand had sent Kevin Piras falling to the canvas, and the right he landed on the way down was all Oshyer needed to see. Petridis by TKO.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.