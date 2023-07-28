Sometimes when you've been drinking, you get a spurt of responsibility which prompts an unnecessary and uninvited welfare check on your teenager.
"Everything OK?" you ask, head poked past the bedroom door, eyebrows tented comically.
"Yeah (?)" they reply, maybe amused, maybe offended; mortified, in anaphylactic shock, who knows.
"Just checking," you say, before you and your gratefully furloughed eyebrows push off to chase down that tray of ice cubes.
I was floating solo on my friend's tasteful waterbed when his father, most certainly drunk, poked his head through the door for just this kind of welfare check, a little more awkward than the standard because I wasn't one of his own.
"Everything OK?" he asked.
"I'm OK," I said.
"Sure?"
"Yep."
It was a lie. I wasn't OK. I was, as Marsellus Wallace puts it so profoundly in Pulp Fiction, "pretty f----- far from OK."
I was a mess. A glorious, teenage mess.
I wanted to dance, or punch or scream or cry ... such was the wicked banshee spell Sinead O'Connor was casting over me from the tape deck on the cluttered desk of that sweat-soaked 17-year-old boy's bedroom.
I already knew of O'Connor through her catchy song, Mandinka, from her 1987 debut album The Lion and the Cobra. The album cover was as memorable as the song. O'Connor - head shaved, 20 years old and pregnant - is frozen in a bestial yelp. She looks (her own dark eyebrows fully employed) like cornered animal. Other countries were delivered a different cover, a more serene O'Connor from the same photo shoot. It was feared the original would put people off, a talent she never lost.
It took me another 33 or so years before I would buy my own copy of The Lion and The Cobra. I picked up a CD version - cornered animal edition - at an op-shop for $5.
That canny purchase brought my Sinead O'Connor collection to a total of three CDs; joining her 1990 sophomore album, I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got, and one of those cheap live bootlegs, which were ubiquitous and highly appreciated in the early 90s, a time when compact discs kept pace with bullion prices (and you think this is a cost-of-living crisis).
With only two-and-a-half of her albums, I can't claim to be a devout O'Connor fan, but I can still remember the swelling inside me when I first heard This is the Last Day of Our Acquaintance in my mate's bedroom.
O'Connor, for me, became one of those ineffable touchstones we all keep so dear.
A few months after my epiphany on the waterbed, I was at the school social, besotted by a girl in the year below. We sort of skirted each other all night, stealing glances but neither able to summon the courage to approach the other for a chat, let alone a dance. When the DJ swapped EMF's Unbelievable for O'Connor's Nothing Compares 2 U, the sea of kids in the hall parted and the girl and I melted into each other.
A couple of months ago, I was up the road in my mate's shed, drinking and gossiping as usual. He doesn't own a waterbed but has installed a TV on the shed wall and likes to play DVDs of concerts featuring musicians of his era.
This night, we watched a DVD of Bob Dylan's 30th anniversary tribute concert at Madison Square Garden, filmed in 1992. It's fantastic, lots of Tom Petty. Curiously, though, as the cavalcade of stars gather on stage for the finale, Sinead O'Connor, dressed in blue is among them, but I couldn't recall her performing and I mentioned this to my friend. We were mesmerised by her febrile presence. O'Connor has that cornered animal look all over again, she's chain-smoking and being comforted by Kris Kristofferson.
READ MORE:
A quick google revealed the concert had been held only 13 days after O'Connor's infamous appearance on Saturday Night Live, during which she tore up a picture of the Pope. The Madison Square Garden crowd had booed O'Connor so mercilessly as she came out to perform, the filmmakers decided to erase the unsavoury moment from history.
This week, that decision seems especially stupid. Although raised Catholic (obviously, see school dance anecdote), I never had a problem when O'Connor ripped up John-Paul II's photo. I'm pretty sure he wouldn't have minded, either.
I never married the girl from the dance, I married a woman for whom I melt every day, but she somehow missed the whole Sinead O'Connor zeitgeist back in the 90s (she's from country Victoria, God love her).
One weekend, a few years back, she found the brittle old CD case housing I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got. I potted around the yard as my wife played the CD over and over and over again.
When the music finally stopped, she didn't seem herself.
"Everything OK," I asked.
"Yep," she said.
I knew she was lying.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.