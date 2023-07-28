A few months after my epiphany on the waterbed, I was at the school social, besotted by a girl in the year below. We sort of skirted each other all night, stealing glances but neither able to summon the courage to approach the other for a chat, let alone a dance. When the DJ swapped EMF's Unbelievable for O'Connor's Nothing Compares 2 U, the sea of kids in the hall parted and the girl and I melted into each other.