The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

ACT Magistrates Court bails father accused of seriously injuring baby

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated July 28 2023 - 3:47pm, first published 12:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A young father has been charged after he allegedly inflicted serious injuries on his baby daughter while he was supposed to be caring for the infant.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.