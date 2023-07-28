A young father has been charged after he allegedly inflicted serious injuries on his baby daughter while he was supposed to be caring for the infant.
The man, who is not being named in order to protect the child's identity, was granted bail when he faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Friday.
He did not enter pleas to charges alleging he recklessly inflicted grievous and actual bodily harm on the three-month-old baby last Saturday.
MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS:
Prosecutor Mark Wadsworth told the court the circumstances of the alleged assault were "unclear", but charges had been laid after a doctor provided evidence about the little girl's injuries.
Defence lawyer Himangi Ticku said the alleged incident had occurred at the defendant's home while the child was in the young man's care.
With bail not opposed by the prosecution, magistrate Jane Campbell ordered the man's release.
She imposed conditions that included a ban on him contacting or being within 100 metres of the baby and his former partner, who is the child's mother.
He must live at an address in the Tuggeranong district while on bail.
The case is due back in court next month.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.