Here's some sweet news for your Friday - Max Brenner is opening at the Canberra Centre.
And if that's not sweet enough, the August 5 opening will also come with a few goodies as well.
As well as being the first to taste the new exclusive chocolate gelato range at Max Brenner's new-look chocolate bar, opening day will include free sweet goodies all day long, including complimentary servings of waffles, chocolate and gelato.
A whopping 100 kilograms of their finest unique recipe chocolate will also be available to smash and share with customers on opening weekend - a celebratory tradition for Max Brenner grand openings.
"Canberrans will be the first in Australia to get their hands on our chocolate gelato, which is crafted from Max Brenner's unique recipe of premium milk, white and dark chocolate," Max Brenner head chef Florent Rethouze said.
But the new Canberra store will not just be about catering for those who have a sweet tooth.
Max Brenner chief executive Mark Couter said in addition to their signature sweet creations, the Canberra Centre store will also offer a new savoury range, including ultimate cheese toastie waffle which they've termed The Toffle.
Following opening day on the Saturday, there will be $2 hot chocolates, waffles and gelato on the Sunday.
Mr Couter said the decision to open a flagship store in the Canberra Centre was a testament to the strength of the brand in Canberra, and the number of dessert-lovers in the capital.
Max Brenner will take over the space once held by Koko Black on the corner of Bunda Street and Scotts Crossing.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
