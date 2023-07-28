Also in the procurements area is an array of contracts between immigration, later Home Affairs, and service providers in Papua New Guinea and Nauru. It is now being alleged that some contractors used some of their money to pay PNG and Nauruan politicians and bureaucrats in circumstances which raise integrity concerns. No doubt they had reasons of their own for wanting the goodwill. But the cynic might wonder whether the payments could have been focused on buying the cooperation of foreign politicians and officials in Australia's cruel scheme for asylum seekers who had arrived in Australian waters by boat. Perish the thought that the Australian government itself would stoop to this. But if it did it would not be the sort of conduct that could be sheltered by the claim of national security considerations or claims of some veil necessary to preserve statecraft and the pursuit of the national interest. After all, the Australian Parliament has explicitly legislated to ban bribes, kickback and other forms of corruption by Australian companies operating abroad.