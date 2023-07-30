The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Such and Such shortlisted in Gourmet Traveller's best new restaurant awards

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
July 31 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Such and Such's Dash Rumble, Mal Hanslow and Ross McQuinn. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Such and Such's Dash Rumble, Mal Hanslow and Ross McQuinn. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

It only seems like yesterday that Pilot restaurant was nominated for Gourmet Traveller's Best New Restaurant and now it's younger sibling, Such and Such, has been shortlisted for the same award.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.