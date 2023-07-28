Karina Demant admits there were dark days.
Days she couldn't walk and wondered how she would ever run again. Stretchered off in a grand final, she had blown out the posterior cruciate ligament in her knee. Her syndesmosis and other ankle ligaments looked as though they'd been through a shredder.
For the second time in three years, the Eastlake Demons sharpshooter was going under the knife.
But there was an intrinsic love of the game which kept her going, fuelling a desire first unearthed as a "little tacker" sitting beside her dad while watching the Essendon Bombers.
"One day I was just like 'man I really want to play', I might have been seven or eight," Demant said.
"He was like 'you can'. I just assumed I couldn't because it was just men's, but he put me into Auskick and the rest is kind of history."
Something like 25 years later, Demant is on the verge of her 250th senior AFL Canberra game. Saturday's clash with Belconnen takes her to 249, one shy of a mark so rarely achieved in the region's men's or women's competition.
"I feel like it has gone by in an absolute flash, it makes me feel very old," Demant grinned.
Demant's journey started with the Ainslie Tricolours, where she rose from the cold mornings of Auskick to play 123 senior games before moving to Eastlake about a decade ago, where she has become a mainstay at the top of the league's leading goal kickers list.
The numbers vary depending on where you find them, but you naturally wonder how many goals Demant has kicked during her time in the senior ranks.
"Ah, I think it's around 650," Demant said.
"I've been lucky enough to win two [premierships]. I captained the club to one, and that's my proudest moment, just because of some of the other people I played with who were in the same position as me.
"Technically, the rep games aren't counted in the 250 but they are a part of my journey, playing for Canberra for anywhere between 10 to 15 years. We had nationals every year to every second year, that was a big deal, representing the state. We always punched above our weight.
"I managed to snag All-Australian a couple of times, which is pretty damn cool, I'm pretty proud of that.
"As you get older, you appreciate the relationships you have with people, what that actually means and that you've got that second kind of family. I'm one of the oldest people in the team now, so going from absolutely one of the youngest to one of the oldest.
"Our team is super new this year, so having a couple of teammates even stretching back five years is special because you've had that bond, especially a couple of teammates I have from that 2018 premiership."
So, back to being that little tacker who thought she couldn't play football, even if her mum had grown up around the Osborne football club near Wagga Wagga.
It must feel pretty special to see the AFLW expand to 18 teams and open pathways for female players across the country?
"It's pretty surreal, and it happened over a relatively short period of time. Most of the time I was playing, it was always something that was plugging along in the background," Demant said.
"So much work has gone into a tonne of background work when there wasn't necessarily a tonne of traction. Some things fell into place and now it's full steam ahead, so it's pretty cool to know a lot of people who didn't necessarily get a lot of kudos or recognition but put in a lot of hours, now their work has paid off."
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
