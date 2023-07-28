The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/AFL

Eastlake Demons superboot Karina Demant on the verge of 250 AFL Canberra games

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated July 28 2023 - 5:12pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karina Demant is on the verge of her 250th senior game. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Karina Demant is on the verge of her 250th senior game. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Karina Demant admits there were dark days.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from AFL
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.