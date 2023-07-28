Ricky Stuart felt the tape covering up the NRL logo on the players' jerseys looked "silly", but it's not something the Canberra Raiders coach is going to lose any sleep over.
His only focus is on getting a crucial win against the Newcastle Knights at Canberra Stadium on Sunday.
The Raiders were fifth on the ladder, but just five premiership points separate fourth and 11th - and the 10th-placed Knights.
Canberra were also looking to turnaround their 24-14 loss to Newcastle in round four.
"At this stage of the year we need two points," Stuart said.
"The competition's so congested it's coming down to every game now is such an important two points for so many football teams."
Helping the Raiders' cause was the fact four of their remaining six games were at home.
The Raiders have won five of their eight home games this season, but they've been disappointed with the size of those three losses.
They've been by a combined total of 91 points - against Penrith, Manly and the New Zealand Warriors - accounting for their poor points differential of -56.
The Green Machine have been strong on the road this season, winning six of 10 and only going down to the Warriors in golden point in Auckland last Friday.
Stuart was looking forward to being back in front of the passionate Raiders fans.
"It's a big part of playing at home, our crowd there are very passionate people and they get right behind the team," he said.
"The more noise they make the better it is. I know the players appreciate it.
"When we're on the road we have got good results. We've got to get better results at home.
"I've got my line of thought on [our home form]. It's a matter of doing more so than talking about it."
Stuart took heart from their second-half showing against the Warriors last week, where they came back from eight points down at half-time to send the game into extra time.
Second halves have been the bane of the Raiders' 2023, having won just five of 18 so far this year.
That's in stark contrast to the 12 first halves they've won.
"I know we've got it in us. People can draw as many pictures as they want about our team - starting slow, not finishing well in the second half," Stuart said.
"We just try and break it down to work each day to make it a good day in regards to our prep for the next match.
"Yes second half starts and not letting teams get away from us is certainly part of a scenario building that we talk [about] and train [for].
"But it's not something that's on our mind every day of the week."
MORE RAIDERS NEWS
As part of an NRL and NRLW-wide boycott, the Raiders players will cover the league's logo on their jersey on Saturday - just as the players did in Brisbane's win over the Sydney Roosters on Thursday night.
"I've got none. It doesn't worry me," he said when asked about his thoughts on the protest.
"It looked silly last night, but I'm not going to lose any sleep over it."
Meanwhile, young Raiders hooker Adrian Trevilyan has re-signed for 2024.
Hopefully it will allow him to put a horror injury run behind him having had knee and shoulder surgery at the end of last year.
NRL ROUND 22
Saturday: Canberra Raiders v Newcastle Knights at Canberra Stadium, 3pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Sebastian Kris, 2. Albert Hopoate, 3. Jarrod Croker, 4. Matthew Timoko, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papali'i, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joseph Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead, 13. Corey Horsburgh. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Emre Guler, 16. Pasami Saulo, 17. Ata Mariota. Reserves: 18. Nick Cotric, 19. Matt Frawley.
Knights squad: 1. Kalyn Ponga, 2. Dominic Young, 3. Dane Gagai, 4. Bradman Best, 5. Greg Marzhew, 6. Tyson Gamble, 7. Jackson Hastings, 8. Jacob Saifiti, 9. Phoenix Crossland, 10. Leo Thompson, 11. Tyson Frizell, 12. Lachlan Fitzgibbon, 13. Adam Elliott. Interchange: 14. Kurt Mann, 15. Brodie Jones, 16. Jack Hetherington, 17. Mathew Croker. Reserves: 18. Dylan Lucas, 19. Enari Tuala.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times.
