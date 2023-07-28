The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canberra Raiders determined not to be overcome by emotion of NRLW history

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated July 28 2023 - 4:04pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raiders coach Darrin Borthwick says they have a job to do in their first NRLW home game. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Raiders coach Darrin Borthwick says they have a job to do in their first NRLW home game. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

It's a massive game in front of what could be a record-breaking crowd, but the Canberra Raiders were wary of not letting the emotion get to them.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.