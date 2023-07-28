She's experienced it before with her uncle Sia banging the drum. Leading the fans in the Viking clap.
Now Monalisa Soliola will experience it in her own right when the Canberra Raiders run out to create history. Their first home game at Canberra Stadium. Where they hope the biggest ever Viking clap in the NRLW will inspire them to victory against the star-studded Sydney Roosters on Saturday.
Soliola's expecting it to be emotional. Charging out of the tunnel to the banging of the drum only adding to that.
"I don't know [what it's going to be like], hey. However it is I'm just super grateful that we get to have our first home game," Soliola said.
"I feel like there will be a lot of energy and running out might get me a little teary. It might get me a little emotional because it's so surreal - especially with the Canberra supporters.
"There's a really good fanbase here I hear and I'm really excited to experience it."
Soliola's part of the new wave of lime green, following in the footsteps of Sia Soliola. Her uncle also starting his time in the second row of the Green Machine.
She's spoken to him about what to expect when she runs out of the tunnel. The Raiders fans clapping themselves into a frenzy.
Her uncle's wise words were just to keep it cool. His laidback ways a calming influence ahead of the storm.
"He's been more just trying to tell me to relax, stay calm, don't worry about it - especially with a lot of expectations with being his niece," Soliola said.
"He just tells me, 'Just be you, do you'. I think he helps me a lot, you know, helps me calm down, take it slow, play how I play.
"I can't be exactly like him. I've got to add my own spice in there."
For most of the Raiders it will be their first time playing on Canberra Stadium. But not for Shakiah Tungai.
Before she wore lime green, Tungai was a Dragon. And the St George Illawarra NRLW team played the Roosters at Canberra Stadium in 2020. The Raiders facing the Cronulla Sharks in week one of NRL finals to complete the double header.
Three years later and Tungai's back. Back then she was the Dragons' five-eighth. Now she's on the Green Machine wing. Having made her way there via a stint with the Brisbane Broncos.
"If it's going to be anything like last week I was just excited," Tungai said.
"The emotions were just all over the joint - I didn't know what to feel.
"I feel like it's going to be the same again because I'm really proud to wear this green jersey and I'm proud to be at this club and absolutely honoured.
"Even walking the streets here we've had a couple of people coming up and wishing us well and they're excited and coming to our first home game.
"There's going to be a lot of excitement on game day and I'm looking forward to it.
"It will be my second [game at Canberra Stadium]. I had the privilege to play there once before when I was at the Dragons a couple of years ago.
"But I think this time round it's a little bit more exciting."
The Raiders have spoken about the emotion. About not letting it overcome them.
Tungai's vowed to embrace the nerves. Nerves are good. The former Jillaroo and NSW Sky Blue wants to use them against the Roosters.
"We always say that nerves are good. There's a lot of positive to nerves," she said.
"It just means there's a lot of focus on the game and our jobs, and what we need to do. Nerves are good."
NRLW ROUND TWO
Saturday: Canberra Raiders v Sydney Roosters at Canberra Stadium, 12.50pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Apii Nicholls, 2. Madison Bartlett, 3. Cheyelle Robins-Reti, 4. Mackenzie Wiki, 5. Shakiah Tungai, 6. Zahara Temara (c), 7. Ash Quinlan, 8. Tommaya Kelly-Sines, 9. Chanté Temara, 10. Sophie Holyman, 11. Monalisa Soliola, 12. Hollie-Mae Dodd, 13. Simaima Taufa (c). Interchange: 14. Emma Barnes, 15. Grace Kemp, 16. Kerehitina Matua, 17. Tara Reinke. Reserves: 18. Elise Smith, 20. Ella Ryan.
Roosters squad: 1. Corban Baxter, 2. Brydie Parker, 3. Jessica Sergis, 4. Isabelle Kelly, 5. Jayme Fressard, 6. Tarryn Aiken, 7. Jocelyn Kelleher, 8. Millie Boyle, 9. Keeley Davis, 10. Mya Hill-Moana, 11. Otesa Pule, 12. Olivia Kernick, 13. Keilee Joseph. Interchange: 14. Shawden Burton, 15. Kalosipani Hopoate, 16. Lexi Kiriwi, 17. Joeli Morris. Reserves: 18. Teuila Fotu-Moala, 19. Lily Rogan.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
