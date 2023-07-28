Canberra's Elise Apolloni has been announced as the nation's best pharmacist.
The co-owner of the Capital Chemist Wanniassa was on Friday morning announced as the Pharmaceutical Society of Australia's Pharmacist of the Year at a conference in Sydney.
National President Dr Fei Sim praised Ms Apolloni's "passion, dedication and leadership".
"Elise and her team take such pride in caring for their local community. Every service is tailored to meet the needs of the community," Dr Sim said.
"I am aware that pharmacists who have worked closely with Elise have all spoken highly of Elise's intelligence, tenacity and team spirit."
Born and bred in Canberra, Elise began working at Capital Chemist Calwell when she was 14. She continued working in Canberra while she studied at Charles Sturt University in Wagga Wagga, eventually becoming a partner in Capital Chemist Wanniassa in 2013.
She was also named Australia's Telstra Young Business Woman of the Year in 2017.
The Pharmacist of the Year honour recognises Ms Apolloni's efforts to grow Capital Chemist Wanniassa into an extended hours pharmacy offering more than 40 professional services.
"Whether through social media or community open days, Elise and her team are constantly finding new ways to connect with the community," the society said.
"Realising the hardship that members of her community were experiencing, Elise launched the Capital Chemist Wanniassa Food Pantry and Book Library for local families in need. She has also lobbied local government to install a secure sharps disposal bin to facilitate safe sharps disposal and harm minimisation in her local community."
A true local, Ms Apolloni is a former student at Gowrie Primary, Caroline Chisholm High and Erindale College.
In 2017, she won fame as the singing pharmacist, with fellow pharmacist Natasha Jovanoska, the pair performing ditties about health and posting the songs to the Capital Chemist Wanniassa Facebook page. Ms Apolloni wrote the tunes and each performance was recorded in the shop on a mobile phone before being uploaded.
Her Pharmacist of the Year title recognised those innovative efforts to connect with her community.
And the desire to go above and beyond.
"Elise invests in her education well above what is usually expected of a pharmacist, including as a credentialled diabetes educator, a licensed mental health first aid instructor and advocate, a volunteer crisis support counsellor, and an asthma educator," the society said.
"On top of these qualifications, Elise is also a Heart Foundation Health Professional Ambassador, and ambassador for local charity PANDSI, supporting women experiencing post-natal depression."
I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra.
