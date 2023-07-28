The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

'Come to something that works': Pocock urges Labor and the Greens to strike a housing deal

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
July 28 2023 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Independent ACT senator David Pocock has urged the Labor government and the Greens to "actually negotiate" and come to an ambitious, workable agreement on affordable housing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.