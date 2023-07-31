This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
The urge to scream was instant, a sudden blind fury which exploded at the breathtaking idiocy. A balled fist came down hard, scattering pens, cups and other desktop detritus. The dog fled the study in terror.
No, I hadn't lost an entire Echidna column by closing the file before saving it. Nor had I been scammed.
I'd chanced on a news story in the sports section of the website I was browsing. A Saudi football club had bid almost half a billion dollars to secure Kylian Mbappe, a star player for French club Paris-Saint Germain. Add the pay offered by the Al Hilal and the whole deal would have gone well over $1 billion.
There's something grotesque about that amount of money being offered to secure the services of a 24-year-old, no matter how skilled they are with a round ball. The obscenity is amplified when you think of the children starving in neighbouring Yemen, for years gripped in a civil war co-sponsored by the Saudis. Petro-dollars might buy the country expensive players or even entire sports - like golf - but they will never buy it the respect it craves.
Relieved on Friday to learn Mbappe had refused to meet officials from the Al Hilal club, I was nonetheless left with a lingering suspicion that along with peak oil, we are approaching peak sport.
For me, and I suspect many others for whom sport is something other people obsess over, this has been a winter of discontent. A season of too much sport. Weeks wallowing in the Ashes and endless hand wringing over the spirit of the game - and the fact it rained. The ugly shoutiness of Origin. Wimbledon. The FIFA Women's World Cup. The Tour de France. The CMAS Underwater Rugby World Championships in Montreal (seriously, it was a thing). It's been relentless.
And, of course, it's intruded into politics. Albo with his Matildas scarf looking a little silly, too much like a contemporary John Howard, was one thing. The pitchforks and flaming torches when Dan Andrews canned the Commonwealth Games was quite another. You'd have thought he'd killed Bambi. But alongside all that howling was the number of people with whom I spoke who were more surprised to hear the games had been scheduled for 2026 in the first place than the fact they'd been cancelled. One opinion poll even suggested as many as 40 per cent of Australians supported the Victorian Premier's decision.
Sport is rammed down our throats for a reason. There's huge money in it. Statista estimates that the global sports market will be worth about US$623 billion by 2027 - and that's only "the people, activities, and organisations that are involved with producing, facilitating, or organising sports activities". Sports betting is expected to turn over US$242 billion this year.
No wonder we're being geed up for next year's Paris Olympics and even told to start getting excited about Brisbane's games way off in 2032.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Has the obsession with sport gone too far? Are you glued to the FIFA Women's World Cup? Or seeking respite in books and streaming services? Is any professional footballer ever worth $1 billion? Email us: echidna@theechidna.com.au
SHARE THE LOVE: If you enjoy The Echidna, forward it to a friend so they can sign up, too.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
- The game of political brinkmanship over contentious housing policy has re-emerged just days out from the return of Federal Parliament, with the Prime Minister refusing to rule out the possibility of an early election as he tries to bait the Greens.
- An early fire season is likely for parts of Australia with predictions of the worst yet to come. Former Australian firefighter Greg Mullins said a lot of grass cover had dried out over the past few months.
- Gas connections will be banned in Victorian homes built from next year in a move that's divided providers, environment groups and other stakeholders. All new residential properties and subdivisions that require a planning permit will only be powered by electricity from January 1.
THEY SAID IT: "Serious sport has nothing to do with fair play. It is bound up with hatred, jealousy, boastfulness, disregard of all rules and sadistic pleasure in witnessing violence. In other words, it is war minus the shooting." - George Orwell
YOU SAID IT: Garry found himself using cash recently - and then discovered he missed the pain of parting with it.
Lyn writes: "I get a set amount of cash out each week and pay for everything that way as it makes you very conscious of how much you are spending and it is unable to be tracked. However, when travelling overseas, it is much easier to use a debit card than having a lot of different currencies and trying to sort them out. I have a rough idea of the conversion factor and keep the receipts to check on my bank statement when back home. Doing this, you never have problems with debt."
"I have zero intention of giving up on paying cash," writes Marilyn. "Yes, I use a card in some instances but I refuse to give up paying cash when I either need to or want to. This threat makes me dig my heels in more. I am using cash more and more often now."
Jennifer writes: "It has become very difficult to buy The Big Issue, as those selling it don't have card facilities but we don't carry cash. How do you help the buskers or other people who need money, if you no longer have cash? The cashless society is disadvantaging those trying to survive in a tough uncompromising world where everyone is expected to conform, catch up and use the latest technology, or go without."
"I am 85, widowed and don't drive," writes Monica. "I am also fiercely independent so I shop for my groceries, pay bills, etc., online. This means I need a card. I also shop online for anything I need but can't carry (I use a walking aid). I don't use a credit card nor do I use my principal bank card but have a separate card that I top up and use for online shopping. That being said, when I go to a shopping centre, club or do any 'face-to-face' shopping, I use cash. In fact, I have been known to refuse to shop where the vendor only takes a card. Kids say I am stubborn and maybe so, but that's what works for me."
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.