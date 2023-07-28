Sales drop as households focus on essentials

End-of-financial year promotions and discounts were not enough to arrest a sharp fall in retail sales in Canberra and across the country.
Shop turnover slumped by 1 per cent in the ACT in June, contributing to a 0.8 per cent decline nationwide as households responded to the pressure from rising living costs and high interest rates to pull back heavily on discretionary spending.
The fall in national turnover is the largest since December last year and reflects evidence from other indicators including bank card transaction data and consumer sentiment surveys that many families are trimming their budgets.
Department stores suffered a 5 per cent plunge in sales while spending on clothes and shoes fell 2.2 per cent.
Even restaurants, cafes and takeaway food outlets, which have experienced a virtually unbroken run of growth in sales since the start of 2022, suffered a moderate 0.3 per cent drop in turnover.
The one area to experience a lift in the value of purchases was food. Turnover in the sector increased by 0.1 per cent as households prioritised essential spending.
The drop in sales in June followed a 0.8 per cent rise the previous month which the ABS said had been driven by extra discounting and promotional events.
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
