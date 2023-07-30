The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Burke should protect bullied workers

By Letters to the Editor
July 31 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tony Burke should protect workers who complain about bullying and harassment from being forced to leave their jobs. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Tony Burke should protect workers who complain about bullying and harassment from being forced to leave their jobs. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

I commend Tony Burke in taking up the issue of casual work reforms and creating a fairer system for workers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.