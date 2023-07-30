I commend Tony Burke in taking up the issue of casual work reforms and creating a fairer system for workers.
Whilst at it, I suggest he also consider the protection of workers holding permanent jobs who lose their jobs due to workplace bullying and unfair (or constructive) dismissal. The Fair Work Act 2009 (FWC) in theory offers protections but in practice doesn't.
(If in doubt, check the historical data for workplace bullying cases at the FWC and Comcare to determine how many permanent staff held their jobs after proceeding to the FWC).
Currently, the FWC signs off on union/employer enterprise agreements even if the EA states that (i) employees must first go through in-house grievance processes before they can go to the FWC; and (ii) after proceeding to the FWC the employer can consider the move to the FWC as "fracturing" the employer/employee relationship.
While there is value in in-house grievances processes, often the process is managed (or overseen) by the very same workplace bully which leads to the employee losing their job anyway. In summary, rogue employers use the move by employees to go to the FWC as a "fracturing" of the relationship and set up their EAs to create an exit strategy.
Unions are no longer able to do more. Therefore, under some circumstances, a permanent job in Australia is really very "casual".
Australians are proud of their unique wildlife and should be shocked that we have the world's worst record for mammal extinction.
As recently as two years ago, then-environment minister Sussan Ley announced a further 12 Australian mammals were extinct, bringing the total to 34. These included the desert bettong, broad-cheeked hopping mouse and Nullarbor barred bandicoot.
Incredibly, Australia has more than 1900 threatened species with over 1300 at risk of extinction.
In the Canberra region, for example, 33 animals and plants are threatened, including the vulnerable golden sun moth.
But why? The main causes of extinction are predation by feral animals and habitat destruction through land clearing, and climate change is catching up.
Last year, Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek launched the Threatened Species Action Plan, pledging no new extinctions and conservation of at least 30 per cent of Australia's land mass.
Her Nature Repair Market Bill has been delayed because of concerns that tradeable biodiversity certificates used to offset habitat destruction elsewhere still allows environmental decline to continue.
In 2020, Professor Graeme Samuel said the Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act was "ineffective and not fit to address current or future environmental challenges". He went on to make 38 recommendations which are still under consideration by the minister.
Like climate change, Australia is dragging the chain on biodiversity protection. It's time we got our act together.
There's an obvious solution to the Commonwealth Games crisis.
Mr Sogavare should approach the Games committee and offer to host the games in the Solomon Islands, on the basis of a multi-nation Pacific venture (eg, Fiji hosts the rugby sevens, PNG the boxing and lawn bowls etc).
Funding shouldn't be an issue as costs would undoubtedly be lower than in Victoria and I'm sure that he'd have no trouble getting his friends in China to stump up a few billion.
A win-win all round with lots of development in the region, new sporting infrastructure, global recognition and enhanced tourism - all funded by the friendly (and cashed-up) Chinese government.
Who could object to that?
The robodebt royal commission report includes a chapter on artificial intelligence and government which will impact on the provision of government services for the next two decades.
In an effort to get ahead of the AI express train, there should be created a specific ministry for it in the Commonwealth and state and territory governments.
There should also be agencies to harness the opportunities created by AI.
This might prevent the catch-up politics which have occurred with the internet and social media.
City Services Minister Chris Steel is so proud of his latest footpath program that he has issued a media release and encouraged The Canberra Times to report it.
Yet the 1.3 kilometres of footpaths to be "laid or upgraded" in the program of which he boasts represents less than 0.05 percent of the length of Canberra's ridiculously inadequate and poorly maintained footpath network.
In 1938, British prime minister Neville Chamberlain signed an agreement to resolve differences with Adolf Hitler. Chamberlain failed to understand Hitler's true intentions and to heed the warnings.
Less than a year later, the world was at war.
Now in 2023, the Greek prime minister has stated his country is at war with intense wildfires that have devastated the region.
This time the enemy is global warming. Like Chamberlain who failed to understand the gravity of the situation at the time, our leaders today are not heeding the warnings.
I would like to remain anonymous as I am ashamed to say I nearly hit a motorcycle recently.
I looked and saw a space and quickly zipped in without any knowledge that a motorbike was there until the rider pulled up beside me at the next traffic light.
I am sincerely sorry for the scare this must have caused the rider.
However, can I request motorbike riders wear brighter colours? I am not excusing myself of blame, I could have killed someone because I genuinely did not see them.
They were wearing black on a black motorbike in front of a black car. I saw the space and the car but not the bike.
In future, I will try to look more carefully but please wear brighter colours to make it easier to see you. Your life is at stake.
The announcement of a collaborative National Capital Investment Framework is welcome.
Mr Barr states it will assist the territory government to deliver the infrastructure projects that our growing city needs. Mr Albanese should insist any investment is supported by strong business case.
The Commonwealth should insist the framework be based on a rigorous assessment of the alternative scenarios for the future growth of the city, including housing preferences, infrastructure, travel and environmental costs.
It should analyse the potential for Commonwealth Departments to be directed to the town centres to reduce travel and the transport infrastructure required.
Such a strategy could reduce the need for mega projects such as light rail and free up funds for projects such as a stadium, social housing, and a convention centre.
Once again Canberra could become an exemplar of city development.
It's sad watching the Voice social media debate. So many non-Indigenous "white people" insist they can tell Indigenous Australians what is best for them.
They seem oblivious to the simple fact that for more than 200 years "white" Australians have been trying to tell our First Nations people what is best for them and this has resulted in an endless disaster.
I think so much of the anger of the "no" vote is that so many "white" Australians hate and fear the idea that Indigenous Australians might have a better idea about what they need than "white" Australians do.
For myself, I'm not afraid of Indigenous Australians having a voice. I believe that with time and experience they will be able to improve our country for all Australians.
I am retired but spent most of my career in the APS.
When government departments were told to become more "efficient" and cap staff numbers, they had no choice but to use consultants, even to fill lower level positions.
One argument for this was that it made the workforce more flexible by enabling it to grow and shrink easily as the workload varied.
From my perspective as a middle manager, all it did was make the workforce weaker through the loss of knowledge and awareness of business legal and requirements.
That leads to issues such as inappropriate use of government funds (as ANAO are discovering).
Why aren't governments considering tiny houses to solve the housing shortage? Four could fit on one block. So 30,000 blocks could accommodate 120,000 houses.
German and Japanese military are on combined operations in the top end along with at least nine other countries. In hell Hitler and Tojo must be asking "what just happened" and "why couldn't we do that"?
Now the robodebt inquiry is over, perhaps the commissioner can turn her attention to the CIT contracts fiasco.
Poor old Dan Andrews was worried by the few-billion blow out on the couple of billions the Commonwealth Games were thought to cost. Just wait and see (and pay for) the blow out on the Scomo-Marles $268 billion to $368 billion nuclear subs. The defence industry is known for this. Do I hear a trillion?
"Wouldn't it be loverly" if all citizens were encouraged to adopt a magical "thinker" mode to change administrative "systems" deemed inimical to community wellbeing and be recompensed freely from the public purse on a willy-nilly basis? ("Systems thinker gave discount for upfront fees", July 21).
Was there a point to Ian Jannaway's cranky, seemingly homophobic, bizarrely militaristic sledge on people that might enjoy the Barbie movie? Other than that pink isn't good camouflage, I mean?
It is true problems with government program and service delivery affecting Indigenous communities identified by the Productivity Commission won't be directly fixed by the Voice proposal. But if the Voice is defeated, it will encourage further government complacency.
Has Mario Stivala (Letters, July 27), in criticising the Voice campaign, forgotten it was the Liberals who spent $120 million to commission the Uluru Statement? But then, not liking it, Turnbull rejected it.
The recent increase in gaslighting is contributing to global harming.
None of Linda Burney's arguments convince me that we need the Voice, but her frequent listing of unsolved problems, with no plans to deal with them, indicates a new minister would help.
Just came across this great quote from eminent historian George Trevelyan: "The use of impeachments against fallen statesmen is unsuited to a constitutional regime. In civilised society men cannot be expected to serve their country with ropes around their necks." True then, true now.
