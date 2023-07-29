A man who sent a "sex tape" of himself and his ex-fiancée to the woman's current husband did so to humiliate her after he harboured "great bitterness", a court has found.
"You wanted to degrade me to my husband," the woman said in a victim impact statement she read to the ACT Magistrates Court on Friday.
"Insinuating discretely through your words, that I was nothing but a piece of meat at the time of our relationship."
The man, who is not named to protect the victim's identity, was sentenced to a 12-month good behaviour order.
The 34-year-old offender and the victim had been in a long-term relationship and were engaged before the pair separated some years ago.
"The night that this attack happened, it completely shocked me to my core," the woman said.
"I was struck by overwhelming feelings of shame, embarrassment, guilt, confusion, anger and disbelief."
The court heard the man "hadn't given up hope" the couple could reunite after splitting, before the woman began, that same year, dating the offender's decade-long friend.
MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS:
"Understandably, there was some feeling of betrayal at that point in time," defence barrister James Maher said on Friday.
On a September 2022 evening and seemingly "out of the blue", the drunken offender sent a 38-second video of himself and the victim having sex to the woman's now husband.
"Recognise that birthmark? That's me smashing your wife a couple of months before you did me the favour of taking her," the man texted the victim's husband.
"Btw I prayed about this before sending it. Have a good night."
The two men had become friends through a church group, where the victim also eventually met her future husband.
Mr Maher described his client's "relatively spontaneous" actions as "selfish and stupid" and said the offender was genuinely remorseful.
Prosecutor David Leggett said the offender's motivation for sending the "significantly explicit" video twice on the one night had been to "interfere with the relationship".
He also told the court the man had pleaded guilty "relatively late", being the day of his hearing.
Magistrate Jane Campbell found the offender's drunken crime was "designed to humiliate the victim" and described it as a "extreme breach of trust".
"It is not unusual these days for people in relationships to film themselves engaging in sexual acts," Ms Campbell.
"But that comes with a responsibility that if they remain on people's devices, those images are not to be distributed."
Ms Campbell said the offender had harboured "great bitterness" and a "sense of betrayal" for many years.
She convicted the man before ordering him to delete the video in question and any copies of the file once his phone was returned by police.
Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts.
