Nineteen years, 16 grand finals and nine premierships. Fair to say Netball ACT grand final week is just par for the course at Arawang?
"You can say that," coach Kim Symons laughed.
But then she makes the point winning the Netball ACT state league division one decider is no fait accompli.
Tuggeranong head to the Lyneham Netball Centre on Sunday for their first grand final appearance since winning the crown in 2017.
The Karly Symons-led Tuggeranong stunned minor premiers Canberra in a qualifying final a fortnight ago, and with "a new lease on life", are daring to dream of stopping the Arawang juggernaut.
"This group is really special. It's not often you get the chance to coach a team where they are so connected on and off the court," Tuggeranong coach Nat George said.
"They just have each other's backs, they trust each other, and they enjoy spending time together. That's been really special to watch grow over the past four years since I have been coach, to see those relationships evolve and grow.
"Now to actually be a part of it when they're hitting their straps in their performances week in, week out, it's really special to be a part of this particular group.
"The addition of Mitch Barbara as our strength and conditioning coach has been really crucial to our preparation, so that's been great. Training at the AIS has given us just a new lease on life in our netball training environment.
"We've made a couple of changes to our program this year to make sure we were successful, and we've got that first step, we're in the grand final, and we're wanting to go that extra step with the big win."
Arawang have reached five successive deciders but they've taken the long route to get to this one. They pipped Belconnen by a solitary point in an elimination final, before a preliminary final win over Canberra saw the ladder leaders - who had lost just once all season - knocked out in straight sets.
"We've got a good history which is really good, but it's going to be a tough one, that's for sure. Tuggeranong have been in really good form all season so we'll be up against it," Symons said.
"[The grand final appearances are] a nice thing to be able to claim, that's for sure. The wins are what we want, the appearances are great but the wins are what we're about."
So where do you look in search of the win this week? Ask Symons and her mind goes straight to co-captains Annabelle Marshall and Millie Boehm, and their deputy Deonye Fyfe.
Defender Boehm is Arawang's sole representative in the Capital Darters squad heading to Brisbane for the Australian netball championships in August.
Canberra shooter Nalani Makunde - named in Zimbabwe's squad for the World Cup in South Africa - has also been included in the Darters squad.
But long before she heads north for nationals, Boehm has another title in her sights.
"They've all been there for a couple of years with me, so I'll be really looking for them to go out there and lead by example," Symons said.
"For me, it's really calm. It's about what the girls can bring out on game day, but for the athletes themselves, there are lots and lots of nerves."
Queanbeyan face Canberra in the men's decider, while Canberra meets South Canberra in the women's division two grand final.
Tuggeranong's rising stars have a chance to set the tone on grand final day, with their under 17s and under 19s sides both facing Canberra in deciders.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
