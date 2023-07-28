Vikings coach Nick Scrivener is confident the arrival of Lachlan Lonergan will prove vital as his side looks to snap a two-game losing streak.
The competition leaders were undefeated until a fortnight ago, however have suffered shock defeats in back-to-back weeks.
First it was a 41-40 loss to Gungahlin before Vikings let a 27-0 lead slip to fall to Royals 29-27 last Saturday.
The defeats come with just two rounds remaining before finals, however Scrivener isn't concerned and he's looking forward to welcoming Lonergan back to the fold for their clash with Queanbeyan.
"We've had a good week, we've got Lachlan Lonergan back and it's been good having him around," Scrivener said. "He's a Vikings junior, he's good mates with all the boys, so it's great to see him.
"He's played professionally, representative rugby. He does the things good hookers are good at; set piece, work around the field."
MORE SPORT:
Lonergan is one of 18 ACT Brumbies set to line up for their clubs this weekend, Hudson Creighton looking to lead the Whites to victory.
Tom Wright and Corey Toole will go head to head when Wests play Gungahlin, and Connal McInerney will lead Royals against Cadeyrn Neville's Uni-Norths.
The return of the Brumbies has changed the nature of the competition. What seemed a clear path to a Vikings title has become more challenging and Scrivener said his team has learnt plenty of lessons from the last two weeks.
"We've got to reinforce some good habits," he said. "We've got two games to address some of those things and hopefully keep doing some good things. We're not far off, we're minor premiers and we've played good footy.
"We've had a couple of blips but we're playing good teams. If you're not doing things well, you pay the price."
Tuggeranong received a boost during the week, with Junior Time Taotua cleared to play on Saturday.
The outside centre was sent off for striking in the final minute of last week's loss, allowing Royals to kick the match-winning penalty.
Taotua was exonerated at the judiciary and Scrivener said he's eager to put the incident behind him.
"It went through the due process and it's not something we'll dwell on. We've got to move on," he said.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.