ACT Greens hog the housing limelight

With national attention focused on the stand-off over the Housing Australia Future Fund legislation between Anthony Albanese and Adam Bandt, which is set to dominate Parliament next week, the ACT Greens have jumped on the bandwagon.
They are pushing a bill which goes beyond even what the federal Greens are asking for and which, if passed, could crash the ACT rental property market.
Their proposal to freeze rents for two years and to cap subsequent increases at just two per cent per annum doesn't stack up to cold, hard economic reality.
This has to be called out for what it is - an attention-seeking stunt.
The ACT Greens would be aware inflation is running at six per cent and that the RBA has delivered the longest run of interest rate rises since its formation.
In the unlikely event such a policy was ever implemented, investors would flee the local property sector in droves. While that might provide a windfall for cashed-up buyers, it would be the death-knell for those on low or fixed incomes who have no option but to rent.
And let's not forget that the ACT rental property market is already arguably the most regulated - and certainly the most heavily taxed - rental market in the country. Canberra already has rent caps and no-cause eviction protections.
Where would the money to meet the massively increased demand for social and affordable housing come from? From the land tax on rental properties?
Not after you've just killed off the financial incentive for landlords to provide those properties in a market desperate for more supply.
Local taxpayers have already been squeezed. Something would have to give - would the Greens, for example, be prepared to kill of the next stage of light rail?
It's fairyland economics, and any political party wanting to be taken seriously should be beyond such stunts.
The ACT Greens are diminished by this thought bubble, as are the federal Greens who are also demanding the impossible by insisting on a national cap on rents.
The irony is that the bill being floated by the ACT Greens is built on the understanding it is the states and territories that make the rules on property matters.
And, as Anthony Albanese has repeatedly stated, he is not about to abolish the federation in order to keep Mr Bandt and his merry band in his corner.
Utopian dreams are the sole preserve of political parties that know, because they are unlikely to ever form a government in their own right, they will never have to deliver on their ideas.
Fortunately for Canberrans, Chief Minister Andrew Barr appears to have a better grip on reality than the minority coalition party. Within hours of the proposal being floated, he rejected it out of hand.
So what's the point? Is it a case of "me too" and relevance deprivation or a calculated move to show the local Greens, who continue to take flak over the kangaroo cull and development policy, can stand shoulder to shoulder with their brothers and sisters on the hill?
The federal and the ACT Greens need to move on.
Adam Bandt's continued willingness to make the perfect the enemy of the good is holding up important legislation which, while not a silver bullet, will at least increase the national social housing stock sooner rather than later. Holding up a measure specifically designed to address one of the key drivers of rent prices - lack of supply - appears counter to what the Greens say they want to achieve.
Let the government get on with the job it was elected to do.
