ACT Greens hog the housing limelight

By The Canberra Times
July 29 2023 - 5:30am
The ACT Greens are outdoing their federal counterparts on rent caps. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
The ACT Greens are outdoing their federal counterparts on rent caps. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

With national attention focused on the stand-off over the Housing Australia Future Fund legislation between Anthony Albanese and Adam Bandt, which is set to dominate Parliament next week, the ACT Greens have jumped on the bandwagon.

