It is highly surprising greater interest in scooter injuries wasn't shown by authorities earlier.
Until someone showed a professional interest, started asking the right questions and knew the right places to look, it was conveniently left undiscovered.
Back in 2021, the ACT government commissioned an independent review into its micro-mobility strategy.
It was no fault of the consultants commissioned to conduct the review because the authors admitted in their introduction to "a limited analysis" of injuries.
But they did identify the knowledge gap.
"To further understand the impacts of micro-mobility injuries the ACT government should establish a position on whether this data will influence policy decisions; and if so, establish an appropriate data collection framework to draw out the factors contributing to safety incidents.
For example, this could be through a specific research project," the authors recommended.
There can be little doubt now, in the light of the most recent data - which shows a large chunk, but certainly not all the injuries - more extensive research is needed.
As the clinician who conducted the research pointed out, Emergency Departments across the capital are already under the pump.
If the roll-out of e-scooters is placing a specific, identifiable additional load on the health system, then surely it would be prudent to assess and implement a mechanism to address that burden.
The micro-mobility genie is now out of the bottle in the ACT, so to stuff it back in would be problematic.
Thousands of people - visitors and locals alike - enjoy the convenience of the rental e-scooters. All the operating costs are carried by the providers and the ACT government even enjoys a nice little earner - some $675,000 a year - out of the deal.
But the issues that now have been exposed shouldn't be quietly ignored. The government should demand safer, more stable scooter designs, and measures to dissuade people from drinking and riding.
Progressive policy always carries risks; good governance is how well those risks are managed.
