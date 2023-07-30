Canberra currently has 14 long-term missing people. Fourteen people whose families and loved ones have been worried enough to notify police when they failed to turn up or make contact.
It's worth noting that ACT police are careful to list them as people who exist in the present tense, because it's important for the families of these people to be able to hold out hope they may one day be found.
For these families - and for the wider community - it's a complicated frame of reference when some of these people have been missing for decades.
It's hard to hold out hope when the years keep passing, with no news. But then it's impossible to accept, without concrete evidence, that the person is gone.
Detective Sergeant Emma Quade, who works with cold cases, refers to it as "ambiguous loss", and says it's especially difficult for police to find a balance between hope and pragmatism.
"It's incredibly frustrating as a police officer not to be able to find those answers," she said last week, in the lead-up to the 39th anniversary of the disappearance of Megan Mulquiney.
Megan Mulquiney disappeared without a trace from outside Woden Plaza in 1984.
It was an otherwise average Saturday afternoon, back in the days when shops closed at midday on Saturdays and everyone went off to enjoy their weekends.
Megan never got to enjoy hers, and neither did her family.
While police at the time had a tendency to assume that all missing girls had most likely run away of their own accord, today's investigators have quite a different take on things.
The default assumption is that an average teenage girl with no previous history of delinquency, bad relationships or even money of her own has most likely met with foul play.
The fact that policing methods, not to mention the forensic techniques and technology now available, have changed beyond measure is a given for today's officers who find themselves confronted with a cold case.
There's no place for recriminations or regret; they simply have to return to square one and pick through the evidence the old-fashioned way.
In this sense, TV crime dramas do little favours for detectives whose jobs, in the main, are vastly similar to their decades-ago counterparts.
They still find themselves doorknocking, conducting interviews and poring over files that have already been consulted countless times.
That said, when cases are reopened and new appeals are launched for information from the public, it's normal and inevitable for families to expect a speedy result.
And it's also normal for police to warn against false hope.
The family of Robbie Jacob, for example, who is this week being highlighted for National Missing Persons Week, have not seen or heard from him since November 2015.
It is always the hope that a fresh appeal for information about a person's whereabouts or movements will yield a wave of different people coming forward.
Most often, police find themselves sifting through information that's ultimately irrelevant.
But it's enough, sometimes, to keep these names in people's minds.
We forget, all too easily, the horrors of the daily headlines as new ones roll in each week.
But reminding the public about missing people is how cases can sometimes be solved.
It's also a way, however small, of keeping their names and faces alive in the public imagination.
For some of these families, it's all they have.
