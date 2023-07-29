There are better ways to improve quality of waterways

A recent article in The Canberra Times about millions of taxpayers' dollars being ear-marked to improve the water quality of Canberra's waterways and lakes, in particular Lake Tuggeranong, has prompted me to put forward some ideas.
The decision to rip up the purpose designed and built, open, concrete stormwater drain system and replacing it with widened "natural waterways" appears extreme.
The system was designed and proven to be effective in protecting lower-lying areas upstream of Lake Tuggeranong (Isabella Plains and Monash).
The flow of water in the proposed-widened "natural waterways" would be influenced by the density and height of the nutrient-eating plants and weeds, thus making it difficult to predict the effect it would have on preventing serious flooding.
A purpose-built dredger could be used to harvest the sludge and blue green algae before it reaches the holding ponds.
An array of solar-powered floating fountains. or similar oxygen-harvesting devices, would oxygenate the water in the holding ponds, thus inhibiting the growth of blue green algae, prior to it flowing into the lake.
These measures would result in tangible outcomes in improving the water quality of Lake Tuggeranong for a fraction of the government's proposed spending.
I recently heard Andrew Barr lamenting the federal government's inadequate support for Canberra light rail. Would any rational body stump up more money?
A great one-liner from the brilliant Utopia described a farcical rail project as "the little white elephant that could".
Tragically for ACT ratepayers, Stage 2 of Canberra light rail is destined to become the big white elephant that won't.
The Commonwealth Bank is removing ATMs. The latest on the list to be removed is at the Charnwood Shopping Centre.
It is vital for the many elderly local residents who use it to withdraw their pensions. In future, they will have to travel to the Belconnen mall.
One can only speculate about the extra bonuses that the bank's executives will receive for implementing these "cost savings".
When the war in Ukraine is finally over, a huge part of the country will lie in ruins. Hell of a job for Jim's cleaning services.
The bigger issue will be of undiscovered ordnance. Laos is still riddled with bombs after 50 years. The western front is still churning up bombs 105 years after the war ended.
The truth is, the country will need rebuilding, and unexploded bombs will be around forever, claiming limbs and lives.
Is the West ready to continue the flow of money long after the war? The proxy war has no end or end plan.
I largely agree with Allan Spira that we "can work together to achieve a more socially and environmentally sustainable city" (Letters, July 27).
However, I do not think that development should occur on "underutilised and poorly maintained open spaces near shops". Instead, these should be maintained and improved as public open space, particularly if local shopping centres are redeveloped with "three to five storeys of affordable apartments above".
Once publicly accessible open space is built on, in practice it is never reclaimed.
The APVMA is in diabolical strife. It has a published service charter that makes no reference to the human health impact of agricultural and veterinary chemicals used. Its published purpose places health last, almost as an afterthought.
Studies point to the regulatory regime failing the health of the wider community.
The APVMA must move away from being a partner of the chemicals industry.
