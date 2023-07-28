Two traffic accidents are causing Friday night delays in Torrens and Lyneham.
Emergency services are attending a single-vehicle incident in Torrens along Beasley Street, at the intersection of Gepp Place.
Paramedics, fire and rescue and ACT Policing remain on the scene.
It is understood the driver of the car was transported to hospital, but their injuries are not life-threatening.
Emergency services said Beasley Street will likely remain closed in both directions for some time while clean up efforts are underway.
They ask the community to avoid the area.
Police have also asked commuters to avoid the intersection of Ellenborough Street and the Barton Highway in Lyneham following a two car collision.
Emergency services said there were no injuries as a result of the crash, and paramedics and fire and rescue have left the scene but the road is still being cleared.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
