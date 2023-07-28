Two incidents on Friday night caused traffic delays in Torrens and Lyneham.
Emergency services attended a single-vehicle incident in Torrens along Beasley Street, at the intersection of Gepp Place.
Paramedics, fire and rescue and ACT Policing were on the scene until early in the evening, an ESA spokesperson said.
It is understood the driver of the car was transported to hospital, with non-life-threatening injuries.
Beasley Street was closed in both directions while clean-up efforts were under way, before it opened a short time later.
Police also asked commuters to avoid the intersection of Ellenborough Street and the Barton Highway in Lyneham following a two-car crash.
There were no injuries as a result of the crash and emergency services had left the scene about 6.45pm, an ESA spokesperson said.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens.
