Skiers and boarders heading up into the Perisher snowfields on Saturday have been turned back due to car parks reaching early capacity.
Meanwhile, Mt Selwyn announced on social media on Saturday that due to poor snow conditions, it would cease its lift operations and remain on watch for improvements.
Unseasonably warm winter conditions have hit the NSW resorts in the past few weeks, generating a rush to take advantage of the early season coverage, possibly while it lasts.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Perisher issued a warning on social media around mid-morning Saturday saying "Perisher Valley and Smiggins car parks have reached capacity".
"Motorists heading toward Perisher will be turned around at Kosciuszko Rd just past Alpine Way," the statement read.
Meanwhile, Mt Selwyn's operators announced that "unfortunately, Mother Nature has washed us out and as a result we will have no lifts spinning for skiing and snowboarding".
Tobogganing and snow play will be available free of charge on Long Arm run, but no carpet lift will be in operation.
The Selwyn Centre will be open for clothing hire, souvenirs, food and beverages.
"Guests with pre-purchased products valid from Saturday 29 July to Wednesday 2 August will be emailed by our guest services team," a spokesperson said.
"We will continue to monitor the weather and our snow-making team are on standby to make snow any chance they can."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.