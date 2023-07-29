The Canberra Raiders put on a show in their first ever NRLW home game, marking the historic occasion with a 24-14 win against one of the competition favourites.
Before kick-off, coach Darrin Borthwick spoke about the need for the Raiders to start games stronger and for their defence to lift after their season-opener in Cronulla.
Well, they certainly listened to their coach on Saturday afternoon, and backed it up with an even better second half.
The Roosters put 22 points on the Broncos in the first half of their 36-18 season-opening win last week, but were kept scoreless at half-time in Bruce with Canberra holding a 6-0 lead.
The Raiders took a little while to get their attack rolling, though their defensive effort was second-to-none as they denied the visitors time after time.
Even without Jillaroo Jess Sergis, who was ruled out with a hamstring issue pre-game, the Roosters looked most likely to get ahead early.
Despite having greater possession and chances for much of the half, the frustrated Roosters couldn't land a final blow and when Canberra were able to string more sets together, the momentum swing was on.
Five-eighth Zahara Temara's kicking game was a highlight as the Raiders forced four drop-outs in the first half alone, with Shakiah Tungai and Cheyelle Robins-Reti looking ever dangerous on the edges.
Then, in the 27th minute, cross-code prop Grace Kemp bulldozed three Roosters defenders from 10 metres out to score the Raiders' first try on their home ground, and her first try in NRLW.
The minor premier Roosters came out of the half-time break determined to get back on the front foot - the Raiders had other plans though.
Prop Kerehitina Matua's barnstorming run off the kick-off should have been a hint as Canberra spread the ball wide and Apii Nicholls sliced through the defence.
The Kiwi fullback then found centre Robins-Reti flying in support to score a sensational try.
Co-captain Simaima Taufa extended their advantage soon after by exploiting a scattered Roosters defensive line to score under the uprights.
The Roosters only got on the scoreboard after a rough call on Matua for "unnecessary contact" to Sydney five-eighth Tarryn Aiken as she passed it wide.
Deemed late and put on report by referee Todd Smith, it cancelled out a beautiful tackle by winger Mackenzie Wiki which forced a Roosters error on the sideline.
Following the penalty, Brydie Parker converted in the corner to reduce the deficit to 14 points for Sydney, and ignited the visitor's fightback.
The Roosters got another lucky break after a blocked kick down inside their own 10-metre-line was collected by Aiken who impressively ran the length of the field to score.
Canberra didn't change their fearless approach and after they had success on a short kick-off earlier, Zahara Temara tried the method again from a drop-out.
This time the Roosters were more alert though and it put Keeley Davis in close range to muscle over.
With only a four-point lead, the Raiders had to strike back and second-rower Monalisa Soliola delivered to split the Roosters defenders and put Canberra back in the box seat for victory.
Soliola backed up her heroics in defence with a timed release by her teammates, resulting in a legal strip against Blues star Isabelle Kelly.
A huge roar of the 6,000-plus crowd was heard when the final siren sounded as an unforgettable chapter to the Raiders' club history was added, with trailblazer and board member Katrina Fanning in tears at full-time.
The lone concern for the Raiders was the sight of Taufa limping off the field at full-time with an apparent leg injury that will be monitored through the week.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.