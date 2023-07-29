When the Canberra Raiders lose at home, they don't do things by halves.
All four of their losses at Canberra Stadium this season have been by at least 22 points, their latest a 28-6 thrashing by the Newcastle Knights on Saturday.
They've also been beaten by Penrith (41 points), Manly (28) and the New Zealand Warriors (22) at home this season.
Despite having a 5-4 winning home record, the four losses are why their points differential now sits at minus 78.
And if there was ever any doubt whether Kalyn Ponga was a fullback, his effort on Saturday should end that debate.
He was everywhere in the Knights' fourth win in a row - especially in the first half.
Not even the Raiders' NRLW team's historic first win - in their first home game - could inspire them, despite wearing the same jerseys to mark the occasion.
The Raiders will anxiously await the match review committee after fullback Sebastian Kris was put on report for taking out Ponga's legs mid-air.
Ponga was also forced off for yet another head injury assessment after he copped an accidental knee to the head, but he was able to return to the game.
Raiders second-rower Hudson Young also appeared to be struggling with a wrist injury, but he completed the game.
Back playing at fullback, Ponga tormented the Raiders.
They struggled to handle his potency in attack, especially when he chimed in on the left edge.
And the early signs were ominous - Ponga making a line break on his very first kick return after the Raiders' very first set.
It was only a perfectly-timed tackle from his Canberra Kris that prevented him from scoring.
Not that it kept him out for long - Ponga finishing off a Lachlan Fitzgibbon break after Jackson Hastings put the second-rower through a hole in the seventh minute.
It was a sloppy first half from the Green Machine, exemplified by gifting Ponga two points for failing to take a goal-line dropout within the required time.
That sloppiness continued when Raiders enforcer Josh Papali'i turned the ball over in the middle of the field - the Knights going straight down the field for winger Greg Marzhew to score in the corner off a Hastings cut-out pass.
Canberra's right edge struggled to contain a potent left-side Knights attack they've had problems with in the past.
It's been a defensive concern for the Green Machine all season - they're the second worst right edge in the NRL.
But it was Newcastle's right winger Dominic Young who crossed next.
The NRL's leading try-scorer carried his opponent Albert Hopoate over from close range to make it 20-0 at half-time.
That was despite Canberra leading the tackled-in-the-opposition's-20 statistic 24-8.
Their lack of potency wasn't helped by a 56 per cent completion rate.
Any of the 15,487 fans at Canberra Stadium expecting a second-half fightback would've been disappointed by the restart.
Ponga's quick hands saw Dane Gagai waltz through the Raiders' line before releasing Knights five-eighth Tyson Gamble to score.
Only a Gamble tackle on Hopoate in the air prevented Bradman Best making it 30 unanswered points with more than 30 minutes remaining.
The Raiders gave those fans a glimmer of hope when they went through the hands before Jordan Rapana barged over the top of Ponga for their only try of the game.
AT A GLANCE
NEWCASTLE KNIGHTS 28 (Kalyn Ponga, Greg Marzhew, Dominic Young, Tyson Gamble tries; Ponga 6 goals) bt CANBERRA RAIDERS 6 (Jordan Rapana try; Jarrod Croker goal) at Canberra Stadium. Referee: Adam Gee. Crowd: 15,487.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
