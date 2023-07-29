It almost wouldn't have been fair for the Belconnen Magpies to be shot down this weekend, with Andrew Dess' 100th game coming on the same day the club celebrated its centurions with a 100 game dinner.
But a dominant second half laid the platform for a 50-point win over the wayward Eastlake Demons - and perhaps a beer or two - on Saturday.
The Magpies fired a warning shot to their rival AFL Canberra premiership contenders with a 14.18 (102) to 6.16 (52) win at Kippax Oval.
The hosts kicked clear in the third term and kept the Demons to just four points at the other end to cap off a special day for Dess in the half-forward line.
"His father, John Dess played over 100 games here at Belconnen, and Dessy has had a couple of stints here at Belconnen," Magpies player-coach James Bennett said.
"He played with us back in the NEAFL days and has been a fantastic player for us for 10 years, and he's an even better bloke. There was a good bit of emotion in the room before the game and his family was a part of that.
"It was good for us to get that win so we can go and have a nice night with him at our club's 100 game dinner."
The Magpies look set to secure a top-two finish as they head into the final fortnight of the regular season, granting them a second chance in the finals series as they search for their first top grade men's flag since 2009.
The Ainslie Tricolours have kicked clear in first as they hunt for their first premiership since the end of their remarkable four-peat in 2019.
But the Queanbeyan Tigers sent a message to the competition with a 32-point win over Ainslie on the club's past players day at Margaret Donoghoe Oval this weekend.
The Tigers have been the team to beat since breaking Ainslie's stranglehold on the trophy, winning the 2020 and 2022 deciders - with a COVID-19 lockdown shattering their chances the year in between - and they are set to lock in a third-place finish this season.
Eastlake will close out the top four, with the Gungahlin Jets and Tuggeranong Valley missing the finals series.
Gungahlin held off Tuggeranong for a 14-point win on Saturday, leaving the latter staring down the barrel of a winless campaign.
The Magpies will get a finals rehearsal next week when they face Ainslie in a top of the table clash, before closing out the regular season against Tuggeranong.
"It's wide open and we haven't played Ainslie in a while. It'll be good to get back and face them again," Bennett said.
"I said to the guys at the end, every game from here matters. We've got two games left now before the finals start, so it's about playing well every game and every quarter within the game.
"Lex Bennett played really well today, I think he kicked five. Tommy Simpson was good through the midfield and we had some really good efforts in the back line from Brad Hoffman and Oscar Smyth, they both gave us a lot of run and some intercept marking. They got some flow back into our game."
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
