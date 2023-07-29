The Canberra Times
Gungahlin claim comfortable John I Dent Cup victory in Pasifika round

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated July 29 2023 - 6:40pm, first published 6:30pm
Gungahlin's Pete Samu evades Tom Wright in Saturday's win over Wests. Picture by Gary Ramage
Gungahlin's Pete Samu evades Tom Wright in Saturday's win over Wests. Picture by Gary Ramage

Francis Lesa isn't sure what was more special. Running on to the field in Gungahlin's Pasifika jersey or playing in the backrow alongside Brumbies stars, and fellow Pasifika players, Pete Samu and Jahrome Brown.

