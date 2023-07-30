ACT Policing has urged drivers in the Canberra region to follow the road rules around emergency vehicles after conducting enforcement work on two of Canberra's major highways on Saturday.
Police were located on the Monaro Highway between 9.30am and 11.30am, and the Kings Highway between 1.00pm and 3.30pm on the day.
They said four drivers were issued infringement notices for not slowing down when passing flashing emergency service vehicles.
"Police were disappointed by the number of drivers who were either unaware of or ignored the 40kmh speed limit past emergency service vehicles displaying blue and red flashing lights," they said in a statement.
Drivers must slow to a 40kmh speed limit when passing stationary vehicles with their lights flashing, regardless of the marked speed limit belonging to the road.
Police also said an awareness of surroundings will help stop future similar infringements.
"This enforcement activity is a timely reminder that police can be anywhere, anytime," they said.
"Police will continue to target driver behaviour on all ACT roads, be it suburban streets, major thoroughfares, or highways in and out of the Territory."
Police also conducted 26 alcohol and 10 drug screening tests during the day. They said 23 traffic infringement notices were issued as a result.
One traffic stop along the Monaro Highway allegedly revealed a 32-year-old Griffith woman was driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle alone whilst on her Learner's license.
They reported there were also two small children in her car.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
