The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

The numbers that highlight the Canberra Raiders' attacking woes

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated July 30 2023 - 6:12pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Raiders' attack has yet to click into gear this season. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
The Raiders' attack has yet to click into gear this season. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart is looking to defence to click the Green Machine's attack into gear after another stuttering performance.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.