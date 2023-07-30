Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart is looking to defence to click the Green Machine's attack into gear after another stuttering performance.
The Raiders had plenty of opportunities to score against Newcastle on Saturday, but were unable to take advantage of them in the 28-6 loss at Canberra Stadium.
That lack of potency in attack has been a problem all season for the Green Machine - highlighted by the fact it was tackled 40 times inside the Knights' 20m zone, compared with the visitors' 12.
It took until the 52nd minute for Canberra to finally trouble the scorers when winger Jordan Rapana crashed over in the corner.
The Raiders won the territory battle against the Knights, with 56 per cent, but were completely overrun by the men from the Hunter - especially fullback Kalyn Ponga.
It's been a theme of Canberra's season with the numbers backing up the fact the attack has struggled to fire.
They're 11th in the NRL for points scored; 14th for tries scored; 16th for line breaks; 15th for tackle busts; 14th for run metres and 15th for try assists.
Their defensive numbers also don't look great - conceding the equal fourth-most points in the NRL - although those numbers were greatly inflated by their four home defeats.
Canberra has a 5-4 winning record at home, but the sheer size of those defeats - totalling 113 points - has blown out its points against, making up almost one-quarter of the 480 points it has conceded.
In defiance of all that, the Raiders sit fifth on the NRL ladder with just five rounds remaining.
That's a credit to the fighting qualities of the Green Machine.
Canberra placed a big focus on defence at the start of the season because of the loss of fullback Xavier Savage before round one, but it needs to start clicking in attack with finals just around the corner.
"When your defence struggles, so does your attack," Stuart said.
"When your attack struggles so does your 'D' because you turn over too much football. It goes hand in hand."
Stuart pointed to his good mate Craig Bellamy's team for how Canberra could turn around its loss to the Knights.
MORE CANBERRA RAIDERS NEWS:
Bellamy's Melbourne Storm lost to Newcastle 26-18 last week before bouncing back to thrash Parramatta 46-16 on Friday night.
The Raiders will be looking to perform a similar turnaround against the Wests Tigers at Canberra Stadium next Sunday.
Canberra has a good run to the finals, with three of its remaining games at home - also hosting the Canterbury Bulldogs and Brisbane.
It also travels to face the Storm and Cronulla - who the Green Machine is on a nine-game winning streak against.
Stuart was confident they could return to the winners' list against the Tigers. Canberra beat Wests 20-19 at Campbelltown in round 14.
"Melbourne showed us," he said when asked how they turn things around.
In a boost, Stuart won't have to worry about replacing fullback Sebastian Kris.
Kris has avoided suspension for taking out Newcastle counterpart Kalyn Ponga's legs when contesting a high ball in the 54th minute.
He was put on report, but can escape with a fine of $750 if he takes the early guilty plea for grade one dangerous contact.
Kris faces a $1000 fine if he fights the charge and loses.
NRL ROUND 23
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Wests Tigers at Canberra Stadium, 4.05pm.
NRLW ROUND THREE
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Wests Tigers at Canberra Stadium, 1.50pm.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
