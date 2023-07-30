Everyone was home, but the lights weren't on.
The men's premier league clash between the Monaro Panthers and Gungahlin United will have to be replayed after take one was abandoned at Riverside Stadium on Saturday night.
It was locked at nil-all when the lights went out at half-time and desperate efforts to get them back on could only do so for half the field.
Officials were left with no choice but to call the game off.
Monaro coach Ian Worthington said they'd find a time to replay the game.
"The lights just went out. I'm not an electrician so I don't know [why], then the match officials heard that part of the lights weren't going to come back on," he said.
"It was decided to abandon the game at half-time at nil-nil, which was fair. I believe the game is going to be replayed from the beginning.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
"I'm sure that will be dealt with this week. The club manager will deal with arranging a fixture soon hopefully and the game will be replayed. It was nil-nil, so nothing lost, nothing gained."
While no play was able to take place in the second half, Worthington joked not much happened in the first half, either.
It's a game that could have implications on the final make-up of the top four, with fourth-placed Gungahlin just two points clear of Monaro.
"You know what, I think both teams would agree that nothing really happened during the game," Worthington said.
"It was a tight, competitive, cagey affair and both teams went in nil-nil at half-time.
"Who knows what would've happened in the second half, but we'll wait and see what happens when we play each other again."
AT A GLANCE
NPL: Canberra Croatia 4 bt Tuggeranong United 1; Monaro Panthers v Gungahlin United abandoned.
NPLW: Belconnen United 1 bt Canberra Olympic 0; Gungahlin United 2 bt West Canberra Wanderers 0; Tuggeranong United 3 bt ANU 0; Canberra Croatia 2 dw Canberra United Academy 2.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.