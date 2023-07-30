The Canberra Times

Jack Waterford | The National Anti-Corruption Committee has a feast of cases to choose from

By Jack Waterford
Updated July 30 2023 - 1:33pm, first published 1:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Spare a thought for the National Anti-Corruption Committee which has so many juicy cases before it that there is a substantial chance that it might have to pass on investigating some of the serious sources of potential corruption around the nation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.