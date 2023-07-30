The Canberra Raiders will sweat on scans on NRLW co-captain Simaima Taufa's left leg, with their inspirational leader wearing a moon boot on Sunday.
Taufa injured her calf/knee in the Green Machine's historic 24-14 victory over NRLW premiership fancies Sydney Roosters on Saturday and limped off the field.
She would be a massive loss for the Raiders, with coach Darrin Borthwick hopeful for good news from Monday's scans.
The hard-nosed lock scored a try, ran for 99 metres, and made a line break, three tackle busts and 42 tackles against the Roosters.
Borthwick said both fullback Apii Nicholls and second-rower Sophie Holyman would be available for the Raiders' next game - an all-Canberra-Wests Tigers NRL-NRLW double-header at Canberra Stadium on Sunday.
Both Nicholls and Holyman came off for head injury assessments, but were able to finish the game and have been cleared for round three.
"We've got to get some scans. We don't really know - it's definitely a left leg injury, but we just don't know the severity of it," Borthwick said on Sunday.
"She's in a moon boot at the moment and on crutches ... but she's a tough one.
"It's precautionary, too, so we'll just get all the scans and see what's going on there. Both the girls that went off with HIAs are OK and everyone else seems to be good."
Borthwick said Canberra had plenty of depth for the No.13 jersey if Taufa was out.
He pointed to Tara Reinke as a similar player.
Reinke came off the bench to play 17 minutes against the Roosters.
Borthwick also has former Wallaroo Grace Kemp who he could inject into the starting line-up after a massive game against the Roosters.
Kemp scored a try and ran for 121m in a 41-minute stint off the bench.
"[Depth is] really good. Tara Reinke, that's been coming off the bench and playing in the middle, she can play lock and she's very similar to 'Mimes' statistics-wise with tackles and run metres and stuff like that," Borthwick said.
"If we do lose Mimes it will be a big loss, but I'm comfortable with any of the girls we can put in there."
NRLW ROUND THREE
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Wests Tigers at Canberra Stadium, 1.50pm.
NRL ROUND 23
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Wests Tigers at Canberra Stadium, 4.05pm.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
