The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canberra Raiders sweat on Simaima Taufa scans as options revealed

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated July 30 2023 - 6:25pm, first published 5:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raiders co-captain Simaima Taufa will have scans on her left leg. Picture by Gary Ramage
Raiders co-captain Simaima Taufa will have scans on her left leg. Picture by Gary Ramage

The Canberra Raiders will sweat on scans on NRLW co-captain Simaima Taufa's left leg, with their inspirational leader wearing a moon boot on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.