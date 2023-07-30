The JobSeeker rate would increase by $56 per fortnight in September if Parliament passes the Albanese government's income support bill in the next sitting fortnight.
The legislation to increase the JobSeeker rate will be introduced in the upper house on Monday, as Parliament returns from its winter break.
The government's Safety Net Bill includes the $40 fortnightly increase to JobSeeker announced in the May federal budget, as well as the 15 per cent increase to the maximum rates of Commonwealth Rent Assistance and extensions to the single parenting payment. It must pass in the next two sitting weeks in order to be in place by September 20, when welfare recipients are due to see the increase.
Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth on Sunday announced the fortnightly JobSeeker rate would rise by $56 in September if passed, due to indexation.
The 2.2 per cent indexation rate also means increases to rent assistance would range from $18 to $37 per fortnight.
Indexation is applied twice per year, but those receiving the single parenting payment and pensions will have to wait longer to see how their supports will increase.
"Some of the other measures like the pension and single parent payment has a choice of indexation measures," Ms Rishworth told ABC's Insiders.
"So we've got to work through those."
Housing Minister Julie Collins will also reintroduce the Albanese government's stalled $10 billion Housing Australia Future Fund Bill, and related housing bills, in the lower house this week.
The government needs the support of the Greens to pass the legislation, which is expected to build 30,000 new social and affordable homes in its first five years. But the Greens continue to hold out support for the package, calling for bolstered support for renters, including the government's support for a national rental freeze.
The bills will be put to a vote in October, and if they fail to pass, could be treated as a double dissolution trigger, though Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said he doesn't "anticipate" an election this year.
Ahead of the sitting week, Mr Albanese said the government was working hard to take "pressure off Australians without adding pressure on inflation".
Legislation aimed at combating foreign bribery will also be considered in the House of Representatives this week. The Crimes Legislation Amendment (Combating Foreign Bribery) Bill would create a new offence for corporations that fail to prevent foreign bribery, carrying a penalty of $27.5 million.
- with AAP
