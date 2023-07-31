Evoenergy has threatened to dock its workers of their pay for a day if they advocate for a pay rise after a week of striking.
The secretary of ETU NSW/ACT Allen Hicks said that number is worth closer to 8 per cent "because the company wants to deny workers the 1.5 per cent in superannuation that every other Australian worker will get".
"It would leave Evoenergy employees on the lowest superannuation of any electricity distributor in NSW or the ACT," he said.
Workers previously accepted lower pay rises in exchange for a higher superannuation rate, Mr Hicks said.
The ETU said they advised the company of their intentions last week, which included the wearing of campaign badges and shirts, and alerting the public to "the need for a pay rise that keeps pace with inflation".
They said the company responded with an email to staff late on Friday, July 28, saying that partaking in any of these activities would mean "you will not receive any payment for the day, even if you perform other duties on the day".
A spokesperson from Evoenergy confirmed a notice was issued to employees, but said it was in accordance with the Fair Work Act.
"The Fair Work Act provides that employers may issue notices to employees about the payment consequences of employees engaging in protected industrial action in the form of partial work bans," they said.
"Evoenergy's notice of Friday, 28 July, informed employees of arrangements that will apply for those choosing to engage in the actions notified.
"Evoenergy wishes to minimise, to the extent possible, the impacts on customers of what is essentially a matter between employer and employees."
The spokesperson said Evoenergy considered the pay offer to be fair, and recognised the hard work of their employees.
"The same pay offer has recently been accepted by employees in the retail and corporate areas of the ActewAGL Joint Venture who are covered by a separate Enterprise Agreement," they said.
Mr Hicks said Evoenergy was attempting to intimidate the workers, but said ETU will continue with their advocacy.
"The protected actions ETU members will take on Monday are about telling the public why workers are fighting for a reasonable pay rise that meets the costs of living," he said.
Evoenergy is the ACT's electricity and gas distributor, and a subsidiary of ActewAGL. The ACT government owns half of ActewAGL.
The ETU also called on the chief minister to intervene.
"Andrew Barr needs to explain to the ACT residents why he is allowing a company which is half publicly owned to treat workers like this," he said.
"None of the actions notified compromise energy security, supply or safety."
A statement from an ACT government spokesperson said they call on all parties to continue to negotiate in "good faith".
"The government calls on all parties to the agreement to respect the provisions of the Fair Work Act relating to bargaining and protecting industrial action," they said.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
