Evoenergy workers pressured into silence about pay rise by organisation after strikes

Sara Garrity
By Sara Garrity
Updated July 31 2023 - 10:52am, first published 10:45am
ETU members at a meeting on Tuesday during the strike. Picture supplied
ETU members at a meeting on Tuesday during the strike. Picture supplied

Evoenergy has threatened to dock its workers of their pay for a day if they advocate for a pay rise after a week of striking.

