Picture this. You're 16, playing in your first State League grand final and the best defender in the ACT is marking you.
How would you go?
Most of us would wilt under the pressure, but not Sophia Martinussen.
Instead, the teenager rose to the challenge and shot Tuggeranong to its first title since 2017.
Martinussen landed a host of clutch goals to help her team claim a gripping 47-42 victory over Arawang.
The goal shooter displayed composure well beyond her years and was named most valuable player.
"We just can't lose, that's all I was thinking," Martinussen said when asked how she stayed calm.
"I've got my teammates on the bench and my teammates on the court and it's my job as goal shooter to put them away and bring the score up.
"I just thought, 'We can't lose, I have to shoot the goals'."
The match was hotly contested from the outset, both sides putting their bodies on the line.
Tuggeranong largely kept its noses in front, however, it could not put its opponents away.
Each time Tuggeranong kicked clear, Arawang hit back and reeled its opponents in.
The defining moment came midway through the fourth quarter with the scores locked at 38-38.
Arawang had scored three straight and had a chance to hit the front, however, the shot did not go in. Tuggeranong went straight down the other end of the court and Martinussen made no mistake with her shot.
From there, Tuggeranong closed out the contest.
It's a victory made more special by the fact this team has been building towards a title for a number of years.
"We've been rebuilding for years and we've been waiting for our moment and it's right here now," Martinussen said.
"It feels so good. We thought we weren't gong to get it for a second but now it's here. It doesn't feel real."
