As an interesting aside, have you noticed that both the men's and women's competition are simply called the 'Rugby World Cup', while in football the male tournament is still the 'FIFA World Cup' and the female one the 'FIFA Women's World Cup'? If the current sportsmania gripping the country shows us anything, it's that gender is not necessarily a factor that influences popularity. So it will be worth watching what happens in 2027 when the Netball World Cup is held in Sydney. The competition is currently taking place in South Africa - in fact, the final is being held today - but it's unfortunately been overshadowed by the football this time. Perhaps when the competition is in Australia in four years, we'll notice more domestic and international travellers heading to the games.