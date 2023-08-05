The stadium lights go out, flashes of colour and neon projecting from around the stands. The music crescendos, the white light fills the pitch again, and the crowd cheers.
The game is afoot!
Brisbane sure knows how to put on a show - and there's no bigger show in Australia right now than the FIFA Women's World Cup. Despite initially not being particularly enthusiastic about the competition, I've come to Brisbane for a game and found myself captivated by every minute, with all its twists and turns. The energy of the crowd is contagious, while the atmosphere is fun and friendly. And all that even without the Matildas tonight!
Tourism Australia has predicted about 55,000 international visitors will come to our shores for the tournament. To prove the point, when I joined a tour of the Sydney Opera House a couple of weeks ago, three of the 10 guests were women from the US who had come to Australia specifically to see the football. (American fans are the biggest international horde coming for the World Cup, according to the data, followed by England, Germany, and New Zealand.)
Across the whole tournament, more than 1.5 million tickets have been sold (take that, Taylor Swift!), with about a third of them for games in Sydney. The number of hotel bookings surged around the Olympic Stadium for the Matildas' opening match against Ireland last month, suggesting the World Cup is also generating a fair bit of domestic travel. And I can tell you from my Brisbane trip that a game is a perfect excuse for a fun weekend getaway... a great meal at Howard Smith Wharves and a sunny morning jog along the river also helped!
The enthusiasm for the FIFA Women's World Cup has demonstrated the power of these large sporting events and the benefits for the travel industry of sharing the matches across multiple destinations. Perhaps Dan Andrews will be regretting his decision to cancel the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Victoria, because the idea to spread it across cities like Geelong, Bendigo, and Ballarat was at least a good one to showcase the regions and encourage tourism (even if the finances weren't going to work out).
Right now, there's still time to get to a football game, with the FIFA tournament running for another two weeks (at this rate, we might even see the Matildas in the finals, fingers crossed). But if that's not possible for you, thankfully there are some other fantastic opportunities coming up.
In 2027, Australia will host the men's Rugby World Cup, with the games to be held in every state and territory except for poor ol' Tasmania and the Northern Territory. Two years later, in 2029, Australia will also host the women's Rugby World Cup, but it hasn't yet been announced where that will be held. With fewer matches than the men's competition (30, compared to 48), it is normally based around a region rather than a whole country, with Queensland and NSW both already expressing a willingness to host.
As an interesting aside, have you noticed that both the men's and women's competition are simply called the 'Rugby World Cup', while in football the male tournament is still the 'FIFA World Cup' and the female one the 'FIFA Women's World Cup'? If the current sportsmania gripping the country shows us anything, it's that gender is not necessarily a factor that influences popularity. So it will be worth watching what happens in 2027 when the Netball World Cup is held in Sydney. The competition is currently taking place in South Africa - in fact, the final is being held today - but it's unfortunately been overshadowed by the football this time. Perhaps when the competition is in Australia in four years, we'll notice more domestic and international travellers heading to the games.
While it's a source of pride to host an event (literally, in the case of the very successful WorldPride in Sydney earlier in the year), there's also something nice and relaxing about being a visitor. Which is why it's also worth looking at some of the big sporting events in the next few years that you can travel for.
Of course, there's no bigger than the Summer Olympics, which takes place in France between July and August next year. Most events will be in Paris, although handball will be in Lille, and football matches in six other cities including Marseille, Bordeaux, and Nice - a good excuse to do some travel around the country in summer. Also, the surfing events will be in Tahiti, so you can even get a taste of the Olympics in the Pacific next year!
And, looking ahead to 2026, the FIFA Men's World Cup (my new name for it) heads to North America, with a huge 16 cities hosting games across Mexico, the United States, and Canada. It's the first time three countries will hold the event together, meaning you can combine a game (or two) with a holiday to destinations ranging from Seattle to Guadalajara.
Personally, I take the view that sport is not usually a reason to travel in itself, but timing a trip to coincide with a tournament is a great way to add an extra layer to a trip. That's what those American women I met at the Sydney Opera House were doing, and maybe it's what I'll be doing when you see me up the Space Needle in a few years' time!
You can see more on Michael's Time Travel Turtle website.
Michael Turtle is an Australian journalist who left his job in television to travel the world forever. He'll show you how to find the lesser-known places, get involved in the culture, learn the history, and meet locals along the way.
