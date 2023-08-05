A few tricks will help. Use the best soil or potting mix possible. Dowse it with strong chamomile tea to kill the organisms that might cause "damping off", where the seedling rots at soil level. Covering the pot and its seed with a wide-mouthed glass jar (or yes, plastic) will help keep the soil warm, moist and speed up germination. Take the jar off once the seedlings appear, or they may rot in the moist air. Plant fruit seed now, too. They germinate best when "winter chilled". Seedling fruit won't be true to type, but good.