Last week: Congratulations to Heekyung Chun of Curtin who was first to recognise last week's photo as the clock tower at the Goulburn post office. Heekyung, who reports she "often stops for lunch in Goulburn on the way to Sydney and has always admired the building", just beat a stampede of other readers to the prize including Mitesh Desai of Greenway, Sue Fraser of Hackett and Peter Morgan of Kambah. Special note to Neil Clarke who also instantly recognised the photo, having been involved in the 1999 restoration of the clock. "We hung a scaffold around it so they could access each face," reports Neil, adding "they were hoping to restore the whole building, but the cost was too much".