The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Ian Warden: Supermoons and one super movie

Ian Warden
By Ian Warden
August 5 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The supermoon rises behind a lone tree on a hill in outback Queensland. Picture Getty Images
The supermoon rises behind a lone tree on a hill in outback Queensland. Picture Getty Images

Two experiences of stupefied awe in just one week! Rapture!

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Warden

Ian Warden

Ian Warden is a Canberra Times columnist

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.