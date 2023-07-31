The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Alleged burglar used rental car to steal from homes in Ngunnawal and Casey

By Staff Reporters
Updated July 31 2023 - 10:47am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man who allegedly used a hire car to steal $20,000 worth of goods from a north Canberra home has been arrested.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.