A man who allegedly used a hire car to steal $20,000 worth of goods from a north Canberra home has been arrested.
Police allege the 40-year-old did not return a Kia Sorrento to a Mitchell car hire business in late June.
It is further alleged he used the vehicle to commit two burglaries in Ngunnawal and Casey.
The crimes allegedly took place about 6am on July 13 and between 6.30am and 8.30am on July 14.
Police said items allegedly stolen from the Ngunnawal address were worth about $20,000.
CCTV footage captured at neighbouring houses helped police investigate the alleged crimes.
The man was arrested on July 29, about 9.25am. He was found inside a Moncrieff home after police used a warrant to search the place.
During the search, police allegedly found goods reported stolen from the Ngunnawal and Casey burglaries.
Police said they also found the allegedly stolen Kia Sorrento and other items suspected of being stolen.
The alleged "recidivist property offender" was already on parole for previous offences, according to police.
READ ALSO:
The man will face ACT Magistrates Court on Monday, July 31, charged with aggravated burglary, driving a stolen vehicle, and three counts of unlawful possession of stolen property.
Police said they would oppose his bail.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.