Oz Comic-Con is coming to Canberra for the second time this weekend and welcomes fans of all ages, interests and pop-obsessions with a truly immersive experience across two fun-filled days. Whether you're a Muggle, a Marshmallow, an Earper, a Jedi, a Whovian or someone who doesn't understand a word we just said, as long as you love popular culture and enjoy a fun day out, there will be something for you. Among the attractions are Q&A panels, a comics lounge, Cosplay, live music and entertainment, gaming and a VR playground. It's on at Exhibition Park in Canberra on Saturday August 5 and Sunday August 6, 2023. For more information, guest announcements and to purchase tickets, see: ozcomiccon.com/canberra.