Oz Comic-Con is coming to Canberra for the second time this weekend and welcomes fans of all ages, interests and pop-obsessions with a truly immersive experience across two fun-filled days. Whether you're a Muggle, a Marshmallow, an Earper, a Jedi, a Whovian or someone who doesn't understand a word we just said, as long as you love popular culture and enjoy a fun day out, there will be something for you. Among the attractions are Q&A panels, a comics lounge, Cosplay, live music and entertainment, gaming and a VR playground. It's on at Exhibition Park in Canberra on Saturday August 5 and Sunday August 6, 2023. For more information, guest announcements and to purchase tickets, see: ozcomiccon.com/canberra.
Canberra Repertory Society presents Peter Shaffer's play about Antonio Salieri who made a bargain with God: servitude in return for fame through music. He rises to become the favoured Austrian Court Composer when Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart arrives: foolish, foul-mouthed, and a musical genius. God has betrayed their bargain and Salieri will have his revenge. Mozart's music underscores the relationship between these two composers, their fates entwined with murderous intent. Amadeus explores the overwhelming obsession that occurs when we reimagine our life in the spotlight of someone else's talent. The production, directed by Cate Clelland and featuring Jim Adamik as Salieri and Jack Shanahan as Mozart, is on at Canberra Rep Theatre (Theatre 3), various dates and times until August 12, 2023. See: canberrarep.org.au.
Much has been made of Johann Sebastian Bach's fascination for numerology and his penchant for encoding his name in his music. The BACH motif is perhaps the most famous musical cryptogram,In this concert, Luminescence Chamber Singers join forces with guest artist Anna Freer (violin/voice) to perform Bach's monumental Partita no.2 in D Minor, interwoven with some of Bach's most beloved chorales. The concert culminates in a new arrangement of the Chaconne - a setting for voices and violin that reveals a tapestry of references to Bach chorales buried in bones of the Chaccone. It's on at the ANU Drill Hall Gallery, Sunday, August 6, 2023, at 5.30pm. See: annafreer.com.
Noel Coward's comedy centres on the Bliss family - they love intrigue, love arguing and really love a spotlight. They are everything a respectable family ought not to be - unconventional, uncensored and unapologetic. When each of the four outrageously eccentric Bliss family members invites a guest to their rural retreat, the unassuming visitors face a hectic living melodrama from which there seems to be no escape. Directed by Joel Horwood, it's on at ACT HUB, variosus dates and times until August 12, 2023. See: acthub.com.au.
Matters of the Heart is billed as being "a show about love - with a cliche-free guarantee". From body image and babies to relationship baggage, Matters Of The Heart takes a deep dive into this multi-faceted topic. The music ranges from Billy Joel to Burt Bacharach to Broadway, played by accompanied by Jake Bristow on grand piano. O'Toole also weaves live digital art into the show for an interactive, multi-art experience. It's on at Tuggeranong Arts Centre on Saturday, August 5, at 7.30pm. See: tuggeranongarts.com.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
