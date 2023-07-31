Growing up in a broken home surrounded by drug addiction and suicide. Being locked up "for some shit I didn't do". Dedicating a heavyweight title win to a man gunned down two days earlier.
Those are just some ways to start a story about Jack Alexander.
Few are as well versed in overcoming adversity as Alexander, a heavyweight mixed martial artist who has punched his way to the MASA state heavyweight championship.
Alexander claimed the heavyweight crown with a first round stoppage win over Dean Maxwell in the main event of Endouro Fight Series at the Hellenic Club of Canberra on Saturday night.
What he said after the fight - either side of a vow to one day marry his partner Paulette - was just as compelling.
"People look at me, they don't know where I come from. This, they say I overcame adversity," Alexander said.
"This was no adversity. Getting locked up for some bullshit I didn't do was adversity. Real life, and I went through that.
"I want to dedicate this fight to David Stemler, who got shot down in Canterbury on Thursday night. He lost his life. He came to all of my boxing classes, he was a regular at UFC Gym Rockdale, he was a good man. I hope he was safe, and he was in the Lord Jesus Christ. I dedicate this fight to him."
Alexander was dropped by Maxwell's right hand little more than two minutes into the opening round but fought his way out of trouble and, barely a minute later, brought an end to the contest with a devastating TKO finish.
"It just reminds me of when I was a bouncer in Kings Cross honestly. It was the same shit, except I wasn't going to get arrested after, I get a championship for it," Alexander said.
"Very happy with that. Tough guy, he was winging it, he went for it. He was busted up, I noticed he was quite busted up so I must have landed some good stuff. God bless him."
Alexander was the second fighter from Sydney's MMA Family Fight Team gym to win a MASA state championship at Endouro Fight Series, with Faine Mesquita claiming the flyweight strap with a submission win over Danielle Curtis.
"It feels beautiful, I've wanted to be a heavyweight champion since I saw Randy Orton do this," Alexander said with his arms outstretched in the WWE superstar's signature taunt.
"I love Endouro, I love [Endouro promoter] Ben Edwards, I looked up to Ben Edwards for a long time. It's an honour for him to wrap the belt around my waist."
Alexander is now two from two in Endouro Fight Series main events after a win last year and walked away this time with a $1000 bonus for the performance of the night.
So, any chance we see Alexander back in the main event at Endouro's next show on November 18?
"I think there's another heavyweight who I feel like is hanging around. Maybe he'll come and we can get another bout in," Alexander said.
"This was actually going to be my last fight, I didn't want to tell Renato [Subotic] this but I have a feeling he's just not going to let me go that easy. I'll take a week off and I'm back to it.
"Shoutout to MMAFFT. We have the best fighters, 4-0 tonight. I love all those young guys man, and when I retire from this game, I'm going to be there for them.
"I've met people for life. I'm in my 30s now, so it feels amazing. I've got brothers and sisters for life both in Christ and in the gym."
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
